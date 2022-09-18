Woman who accuses singer says she has limitations after abuse

The woman who accuses Leandro Lehart of sexual abuse gave an interview for the first time after the musician, founder of the pagode group Art Popular, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for rape and false imprisonment. The entirety of the exclusive conversation will be shown tonight on “Fantástico”, but a preview of the program shows the victim talking about living with “limitations” after the crime.

“I started to struggle, asking him to stop and trying to get him off me. My life today is made of pain, psychological and physical, right? Limitations”, said the woman, who decided to expose her identity, on the TV Globo program.

Leandro Lehart appeals the conviction in freedom. On the artist’s Instagram, his lawyers spoke about the news:

“Leandro Lehart’s technical defense, in response to requests from the press for comments, informs that the case is being held in secret by the courts and is still pending a final decision, which prevents further consideration of the facts. In any case, Leandro and his lawyers remain confident in the Judiciary and that the truth will prevail, with their consequent acquittal”, says the note.

In the caption of the publication, he says that he is being the victim of a “great injustice” and that he believes that justice will prevail at the end of the investigations.