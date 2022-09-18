Xbox won’t slow down on purchases after Activision

Phil Spencer, leader of Microsoft Gaming, says that after the purchase of Activision Blizzard, purchases will by no means stop and that in this industry you need to be constantly on the lookout for growth opportunities.

Asked by CNBC if acquisitions will slow down after the purchase of Activision Blizzard, Spencer replied “this is such a competitive market, I don’t think you can press pause on anything.”

“Tencent is the largest company in the world today and they continue to invest heavily in content across video games and game creators. Sony is a bigger business than we are in video games and they continue to invest.”

“We want to be one of the leading companies here. We want to deliver great content to our players and we will stay active, whether it’s investing in our in-house teams that are already building great games that people know and love, or building new partnerships.”

Spencer says this is a very competitive market and they want to be at the forefront of innovation and competition, an industry where work is never done and in the midst of conversations with partners the topic of purchase or merger may arise.

That’s why he loves the Tokyo Game Show, where he talks to partners like Kojima Productions and partners who are developing new games.