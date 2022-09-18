young people and teenagers face anxiety disorder

posted on 09/18/2022 07:00 / updated 09/18/2022 07:20



(credit: Personal archive)

Anxiety is a scar that accompanies many people’s lives. Regardless of when it appears, whether in childhood or adolescence, the disease is capable of leading many young people to a more reclusive and difficult life, especially at school, university or in their interpersonal relationships. The crises, known for causing shortness of breath, numbness in some parts of the body and tachycardia, become recurrent in many environments, in addition to causing several other social problems.

According to a study carried out by the São Paulo State Secretariat, in partnership with the Ayrton Senna Institute, cases of anxiety and depression increased by 69% in schools, also corroborating the return of students to face-to-face classes — after the long period of isolation. because of covid-19. The survey also pointed out, together with a teacher from the São Paulo school system, that there are cases of children who even faint in the classroom, due to severe anxiety attacks.





Psychologist Aldry Ribeiro, professor of the psychology course at the Centro Universitário Iesb, explains that, in the current wave of discussion about mental health, there are several reasons that are capable of developing the disease in adolescents and young people. Crises, according to him, are responses in which many do not have or do not perceive they have repertoires – cognitive, emotional, relational and social – to deal with environments to which they are being exposed. The school, then, appears as one of those places where the difficulties are greater.

“The student is being challenged to new problems, to new situations, to which he needs to respond. They are called to take a stand. If they don’t feel safe, if they don’t have confidence in their abilities, this call to take a stand is perceived as threatening , demonstrating its weaknesses”, he comments. The specialist also states that it is important to create scenarios in which adolescents can develop their skills and be able to take care of themselves – a welcoming and safe environment, so that their potential is not repressed due to a fear that prevents their development. .





moments of uncertainty

The transition from adolescence to adulthood carries several insecurities when evaluating the possibility of having a better future. This problem, along with anxiety, appeared at the end of high school for Danielle Sousa, 23 years old. The young woman, who had her first crisis in 2017, says that the doubt about which college she would go to and the difficulty in dealing with relationships created a pressure that was too heavy for her to bear.





Danielle Sousa had her first crisis as a teenager: pressure to choose a profession

(photo: Personal archive)





In addition, family demands and the expectation of studying something that could have a profitable return led to the worsening of the disease. “The weight of being in the final stretch and still not having a guide to what to do with my life, because if I chose wrong, it would be money wasted”, remembers the advertising student.

At the time, she describes the whole situation as very frightening. The misinformation and what little she knew about anxiety further complicated things. After the first crises, Danielle describes that the next ones became more frequent. From there, she began to search the internet, close friends and activities that would do her good, a place of refuge to take shelter whenever anxiety appeared. “I try to take care of myself with breathing control, shifting my thoughts, listening to music and even meditating,” she details.

Today, despite anxiety being a present reality, hope for a better future remains lit in the young woman’s heart. Returning to the past, she assures that if she had the possibility to talk to the version of herself that was scared with the onset of crises, she would say that it is possible to be happy, and that she didn’t have to carry the world on her back.

“I still see myself being super happy and stable. Anxiety doesn’t even come to mind, but I know it could be there. Even so, I’ll be more mature and aware of what I can do to ease or not allow it to cause it again. different and much better”, believes Danielle.

loneliness and hope





Now 19 years old, Beatriz Ferreira has been in therapy and has been taking medication to control anxiety since she was 11

(photo: Personal archive)





Since she was 11 years old, therapy and medication to treat anxiety have been a routine for Beatriz Ferreira, 19. Because she was very demanding at school, in her early adolescence, she found herself abandoning places, people and the care she had with herself. The seclusion associated with loneliness has become a part of who she is, but also a side that has been trying to improve and change. “Every day is a huge effort to do simple things. Anxiety still prevents me from doing a lot,” she points out.

Even though school life was, for a long time, filled with anxiety attacks, even missing months of school, today she sees herself better and slowly returning to a story more similar to the one she always hoped to have. Alongside professionals, the language student understood that everything is a process, and that she never had anything wrong with her feelings.

Over time, she guarantees that she learned to be patient, to control thoughts and illness. But more than that, she pulled from within a willpower to communicate and change, trying to turn her scars into something truly worthwhile.

Other factors

In addition to the environments mentioned above, family, social and emotional issues are among the main reasons for the development of anxiety in the lives of young people. In the assessment of psychologist Ana Paula Irias, the great need for inclusion and feeling part of a group are determining factors in the construction of the disease. “This happens to reduce the feeling of rejection that can be present in other areas. In college, anxiety is usually related to the fear of choices, the need to meet the expectations of others and professional and social fit”, she analyzes .

All these issues, according to the expert, create stress and are considered a source of food for the worsening of anxiety attacks. When the family environment also behaves negatively in the young person’s life, with demand for results, comparison with other individuals or frustration, triggers tend to be more easily awakened.

In order for adolescents and young people to be able to avoid the evolution of anxiety, Ana Paula argues that communication, whether with family members or at school, can effectively help. Illness can sometimes become a hindrance in the way of living life. Therefore, according to her, it is important to seek references, good eating habits, share experiences and, above all, seek professional help. “A psychologist and psychiatrist are needed if anxiety is causing physical symptoms and bringing emotional, psychological and social harm,” she concludes.

childhood anxiety

Between the ages of 6 and 7, the death of her father and other situations aroused in Ana Cristina Costa, 19, numerous problems, also linked to an anxiety disorder. When she was little, she went to therapy and was soon referred to a psychiatrist so that she could receive the right medicines to treat the disease. With all the difficulties growing while she was growing up, at school, the scenario was no different. The attacks were so severe that she was hyperventilating – a situation in which her breathing is above normal. This, according to the young woman, happened because she started to develop a certain type of phobia of strong smells in the classroom.





Ana Cristina Costa has been dealing with anxiety since childhood, when she lost her father

(photo: Personal archive)





“The school where I studied had those glass windows where the opening is minimal. Whenever my class left physical education, my classmates would throw deodorant into the room the next time. When I smelled several deodorants mixed together, I I started to have an anxious crisis. It wasn’t just once, and every time I had a crisis. It got to the point where I was afraid of anything with a scent”, he describes.

When comparing herself with the beginning of the disease in the past, the language student says she is much better. Crises are now more occasional, according to her. As soon as she notices the signs, Ana reports that she tries to perform activities and distract her mind, going for a walk, swimming, or even reading a book. Today, she believes that when she was younger, she might have understood that it’s okay to not always be okay. Don’t charge yourself in an exacerbated way and understand the importance of being close to the people she loves. For the future, she believes in the power of fulfilling her desires and describes, “I see myself doing what I dream of and surrounded by those who care how I feel.”

*Intern under the supervision of Sibele Negromonte