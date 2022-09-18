Zaquieu gets hurt in confrontation with Tenório, is shot in the chest and falls to the ground without strength: “bleeding a lot”

In wetlandGlobo’s 9pm soap opera, Zaquieu (Silvero Pereira) will get worse in a confrontation with Tenório (Murilo Benicio). That’s because, in the next chapters, Alcides’ friend (Juliano Cazarré) will end up being shot in the chest and will be quite injured. And then he will fall to the ground without strength and think that he is going to die.

After discovering that Alcides was raped by Tenório, Zaquieu will commit to helping him get revenge. A few days later, the two will go together to the land grabber’s farm to end his life. However, during the clash, Mariana’s former butler will be shot in the chest. Alcides, on the other hand, will take advantage of the enemy’s distraction to stick a spear in his belly and kill him.

After fulfilling his revenge, the pawn will come across Zaquieu dying and will help him. “Did I make it, Alcides?“, will ask the character of Silvero Pereira, who will have also shot Tenório. “You were my salvation“, will answer a man from Maria Bruaca. “So now I can die“, will conclude the new pawn of Zé Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira).

Then, Alcides will put Zaquieu on the boat and he will run down the river. “Oh, Alcides… I’m dying, I’m bleeding a lot, Alcides. I’ll run out of blood“, he will groan. “Go nothing. Hold on, we’ll get there“, the friend will reply. “I got it right? It tells me…“, Zaquieu will ask about the shot at Tenório. “Right in the middle of the forehead“, Alcides will lie.

It is worth noting that wetland it’s a soap opera Benedito Ruy Barbosa, aired – originally – in 1990, on the extinct Rede Manchete. This year, the plot is being adapted by Bruno Luperi and aired on TV Globo.