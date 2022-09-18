Zema misses the debate of candidates for the Government of Minas on TV Alterosa – Politica

Candidates for the Government of Minas during a debate on TV Alterosa; Zema’s pulpit was empty (photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press) Governor Romeu Zema (Novo) was absent from the debate between candidates for the Government of Minas held this Saturday night (17/09) by TV Alterosa, Estado de Minas and Portal Uai. The debate, broadcast live on TV Alterosa and the Uai portal, began at 6:30 pm.

In justifying the absence, in a note, Zema’s team said that there was disagreement with the dynamics of the debate and also with the possibility that the pulpit of any absent candidate would remain in the stadium: “Due to the campaign commitments of candidate Romeu Zema in Alto Paranaba, this Saturday (17/9), and for not having previously agreed with the rules of the debate, the candidacy for the Government of Minas do Novo informs that it will not participate in the program”.

TV Alterosa spoke about Zema’s absence and stressed that the rules were approved in a meeting with the candidates’ advisors.

“With respect to the disagreement with the rules mentioned in a note by Romeu Zema’s advisors, TV Alterosa clarifies that a meeting was held with the representatives of all the invited candidates. During this meeting, the only point of disagreement raised by the representatives of the reelection candidate was related to broadcasting the image of the pulpit in the scenario in the eventual absence of any of the guests”, begins, in a note read on the air by journalist Carolina Saraiva, mediator of the debate.



(photo: Marcos Vieira and Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press)

“The rules were approved by more than 2/3 of those present, as established by Law 9,504, item III, fifth paragraph, and sent to the Electoral Court. TV Alterosa regrets the decision of candidate Romeu Zema to be absent from the debate”, adds the broadcaster. .

This Saturday, Zema fulfilled his campaign agenda in Patos de Minas, a city in the Alto Paranaba region. The governor also missed the TV Band debate, held in August. At the time, he claimed that he had “indisposition”.

Debate on TV Alterosa Lorene Figueiredo (Psol), Marcus Pestana (PSDB), Alexandre Kalil (PSD) and Carlos Viana (PL) are the candidates participating in the debate on TV Alterosa, an affiliate of SBT in Minas Gerais. TV Alterosa, Estado de Minas and Portal UAI hold, this Saturday, a debate to learn about, analyze and discuss the proposals of candidates for the government of Minas Gerais. The five candidates from the parties with representation in the National Congress were invited. The debate is broadcast simultaneously live on the Portal Uai YouTube channel and lasts an hour and a half, divided into four blocks. Candidates are free to define which topic they will address at the time of the questions, as well as to choose who will answer them. However, each candidate can only be asked once.

Dispute

Renata Regina (PCB), Vanessa Portugal (PSTU), Indira Xavier (UP), Lourdes Francisco (PCO) and Cabo Tristo (PMB) are also in the running for government.

The first round of elections will be on October 2nd. In the case of a second round, it will take place on the 30th of the same month.