11 popular foods that help prevent breast cancer: see list

To be healthy it is, in addition to eating well, avoiding future diseases thanks to your diet. Some foods are special because of this, they may not even be favorites for their taste, but for their long-term effects.

See too: Processed meats linked to high risk of cancer

1- Eggs

Starting with the most popular food, the egg. Studies point out that the habit of eating eggs is responsible for preventing the risk of breast cancer because of one of its nutrients that are embedded within the yolk, choline.

2- carrot

The carrot has a substance inside it, a substance called carotenoid. It acts directly against the molecules called free radicals that lead to the mutation of cancer cells. Its action is more effective against breast cancer.

3- Grape

The grape also enters this battle because of its role against free radicals. Its characteristic against cancer is in the presence of polyphenols. In addition to that its bark is marked by the presence of resveratrol that hinders the emergence of tumors.

4- Tomato

O tomato, very popular in meals, plays an interesting role is that it is known for its Vitamin C and flavonoids. Another substance, lycopene, is a great helper against tumors. Tomatoes reduce the chances of prostate and breast cancer especially.

5- beans

Speaking of Brazilian foods, the so popular beans could not be left out, and coincidentally, beans are also included in this list. Specifically, its ability is aimed at preventing the formation of tumors because of its low glycemic index.

6- Nuts

Because they are small, consumption is facilitated and some of these nuts are consumed several times during the day. Research by the Marshall University Medicine group has proven that walnuts act in the prevention of breast cancer.

7- Flaxseed

Flaxseed is a source of lignans: lignans are a group of low molecular weight polyphenols and are linked to the preventive process of breast, prostate and cervical cancer and metastasis.

8- Avocado

O avocado protects against mouth, throat, breast and eye cancer. It is important in the fight against oral cancer due to its ability to destroy cancer cells. For breast cancer because of oleic acid, and for prostate cancer because it prevents the growth of the prostate structure.

9- Salmon

Salmon in its structure, with omega-3 and antioxidants in abundance, ends up helping to fight cell aging and prevents cancer through proper cell reproduction.

10 and 11 – Tuna and sardines

Tuna, like sardines, reduces the risk of colorectal cancer, also because they are related to omega-3 and for their nutritional power.