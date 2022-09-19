11-year-old girl disappears while going to church, is raped and killed in Minas

An 11-year-old girl who disappeared after leaving to go to church in Cachoeira do Pajeú, in the Vale do Mucuri region of Minas Gerais, was found dead this Sunday (18). A teenager confessed to raping the child and then hanging the girl.

The crime shocked the city, which has just over 9,000 inhabitants. According to information from the Military Police, family members said that the girl left around 6 pm on Saturday to go to church, last Saturday (17). She was supposed to meet an aunt, but she disappeared and was never seen again.

The Military Police were called to try to find the child and searches were initiated along with family and friends. The child was found dead on Sunday in a bush next to a side road. She was without clothes, with swelling on her head and signs of hanging.

Teen confesses to raping and strangling girl

After diligence, the Military Police reached a 16-year-old teenager who confirmed that he met Suzana at 8 pm on Saturday. He said that he had sexual relations with her, with her consent, however, as she was under 18 years old, the case is considered a crime of rape.

The teenager told police officers that “out of nowhere” he started strangling her and that, when he realized she was out of breath, he left her there. The teenager used an uncle’s car to commit the crime. The vehicle was sold shortly after the murder. The suspect in the crime was apprehended. He had the victim’s cell phone, which was also seized.

The expertise of the Civil Police of Pedra Azul, also in the North of Minas, was called to the scene. The city hall of Cachoeira do Pajeú released a photo on its Facebook profile asking for justice for Suzana. the report of THE TIME contacted the Civil Police for more details on the case and awaits a return.