11-year-old girl is found dead in Minas Gerais after leaving home to go to church

An 11-year-old girl was found dead this Sunday in Cachoeira de Pajeú (MG), about 700 kilometers from Belo Horizonte. According to reports posted on social media, Suzana Rocha was reported missing on Saturday after leaving home to go to church.

According to the Civil Police of Minas Gerais, a 16-year-old teenager was identified as the author and, taken to the Police Station on duty in Pedra Azul, admitted to having killed the child by asphyxiation. The teenager was arrested in the act for an infraction analogous to the crime of murder. In addition, he continues to be investigated for the practice of rape of a vulnerable person.

In a statement, the Civil Police reported that cell phones of the teenager and the victim were seized, as well as the vehicle used in the crime.

City residents demand that the authorities clarify the case using the hashtag #justiçaporsuzana. The death of the child generated a strong commotion. Even the city hall’s own Facebook and Instagram page changed its profile picture to an image calling for justice.

Read the full police statement below:

“As soon as it became aware of the fact, this Sunday (9/18), the Civil Police of Minas Gerais (PCMG) deployed a team of civil police officers to initiate investigations and adopted, in swift action, all appropriate judicial police measures. PCMG clarifies that, at first, when it comes to disappearance, a procedure was initiated to locate a missing person, in less than 24 hours, he found the practice of murder and identified the author.

PCMG located the 16-year-old suspect for the death of the 11-year-old victim. The police authority carried out his hearing, while, at the place where the victim’s body was found, the criminal expertise carried out the forensic work. The teenager was driven and heard at the Police Station on duty in Pedra Azul, where he confessed to the criminal practice and the police authority drew up the Car of Seizure in Flagrante Act of Infraction analogous to the crime of murder.

Cell phones (his and the victim’s) and the vehicle used in the crime were also seized. He continues to be investigated for the practice of rape of a vulnerable person and murder at the Civil Police Station in Pedra Azul. The work was conducted by delegates Henrique Franco, Regional in Pedra Azul, and Marcela Macedo, with a team of civil police officers from Pedra Azul”.