38 cell phones will be without WhatsApp soon; see if yours is on the list

An extensive list of Android phone models indicates which devices will be without WhatsApp starting September 30th. The most current messaging application systems will no longer be compatible with older technology models. Check out the complete list.
Throughout 2022, the Whatsapp has been releasing new features with some frequency. We are talking about changes that further improve the messaging tool. The issue is that the changes become incompatible with some smartphone models, as they have an outdated operating system.
Devices that will no longer support WhatsApp
Updating the model list incompatible is done every month. To be able to continue using the app, users must either update their device or transfer their account to a cell phone that has a newer version of Google’s operating system.
Before that, it is important to check if your current device is even with an outdated version. If yes, download the most updated and confirm access to WhatsApp is interrupted. If the situation persists, there is not much you can do. You will need to switch models to one that has the most modern system to support this and other applications.
See the list of cell phones without WhatsApp from September 30th:
- Archos 53 Platinum;
- HTC Desire 500;
- Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite;
- Samsung Galaxy Trend II;
- Samsung Galaxy S3 mini;
- Caterpillar Cat B15;
- Sony Xperia M;
- Wiko Cink Five;
- Wiko Darknight;
- Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2;
- Huawei Ascend G740;
- ZTE Grand S Flex;
- Lenovo A820;
- Huawei Ascend Mate;
- ZTE V956 – UMi X2;
- Huawei Ascend D2;
- Samsung Galaxy Core;
- Faea F1;
- THL W8;
- ZTE Grand X Quad v987;
- ZTE Grand Memo;
- Samsung Galaxy Ace 2;
- LG Lucid 2;
- LG Optimus F7;
- LG Optimus L3 II Dual;
- LG Optimus F5;
- LG Optimus L5 II;
- LG Optimus L5 II Dual;
- LG Optimus L3 II;
- LG Optimus L7 II Dual;
- LG Optimus L7 II;
- LG Optimus F6;
- LG Promulga;
- LG Optimus L4 II Dual;
- LG Optimus F3;
- LG Optimus L4 II;
- LG Optimus L2 II;
- LG Optimus F3Q.