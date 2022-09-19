38 cell phones will be without WhatsApp soon; see if yours is on the list

An extensive list of Android phone models indicates which devices will be without WhatsApp starting September 30th. The most current messaging application systems will no longer be compatible with older technology models. Check out the complete list.

Throughout 2022, the Whatsapp has been releasing new features with some frequency. We are talking about changes that further improve the messaging tool. The issue is that the changes become incompatible with some smartphone models, as they have an outdated operating system.

Devices that will no longer support WhatsApp

Updating the model list incompatible is done every month. To be able to continue using the app, users must either update their device or transfer their account to a cell phone that has a newer version of Google’s operating system.

Before that, it is important to check if your current device is even with an outdated version. If yes, download the most updated and confirm access to WhatsApp is interrupted. If the situation persists, there is not much you can do. You will need to switch models to one that has the most modern system to support this and other applications.

See the list of cell phones without WhatsApp from September 30th: