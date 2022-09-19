5 Foods That Can Make Depression Worse | nutrition

Did you know that there is a link between nutrition and depression? For those with the condition, food may represent a way to deal with negative emotions or reward related to dopamine production. Scientific evidence suggests that people with mental disorders often consume foods high in fat and sugar in excess, in addition to inadequate intake of nutrient-dense foods. Some food groups, however, are associated with a worsening of mood, feelings of high spirits and pleasure, which can worsen depression. To help us understand more about the subject, psychiatrist Antônio Geraldo da Silva selected a list of some foods that can worsen depression. Follow up!

According to the psychiatrist, highly processed/industrialized items, energy drinks, coffee, alcohol, fast foodexcess sugar, are some foods that, if present in daily choices, can negatively impact depression as they contribute to the emergence or potentiation of some of the symptoms.

1 – Coffee and other caffeine-rich drinks

Coffee, in moderate doses, is related to several benefits for the body and mind. But it can also cause bad effects when taken in excess or when ingested by people susceptible to the potentiation of its effects, as is the case with people with depression. According to the psychiatrist, coffee increases the level of stress and anxiety, reducing the effect of medication, as it potentiates the evils associated with anxiety. In addition, excess caffeine was associated with depression severity in a study published in the Korean Journal of Family Medicine. The research analyzed the questionnaire of 234 high school students in Daegu, South Korea, and concluded that excess caffeine is significantly related to mild to severe depressive symptoms and borderline insomnia. This is also true for other caffeine-rich drinks, such as energy drinks.

Alcoholic beverages and antidepressant medications should not be mixed together, as the combination can exacerbate the symptoms of depression and make the condition more difficult to treat. In addition, it is linked to an increased risk of side effects such as drowsiness. Antônio da Silva also explains that alcohol consumption reduces the absorption of nutrients that are beneficial to health, such as vitamins and minerals, which can worsen the mood of the patient who goes through a depressive condition.

According to a study carried out by Chinese researchers, patients with depression tend to look for foods rich in sugar, due to the spike in dopamine and serotonin caused by the consumption of these foods. However, the sudden drop in glucose level after the effect generated by food can cause discouragement and exhaustion in the individual.

According to the psychiatrist, fast foods are foods high in sugar, salt, trans and saturated fats, preservatives, and coloringsthat is, rich in substances that contribute to inflammation, irritation and aggressiveness.

5 – Ultra-processed foods

The processed foods have a high level of saturated and trans fat, which, according to the doctor Antônio da Silva, directly affects the neurons, making the person more irritated, nervous, with less sensation of pleasure and with less brain activity.

At trans fats are present in margarine, microwave popcorn, stuffed cookies, frozen chips, industrial ice cream, packaged snacks, instant noodles and fried foods in general, among others.

are present in margarine, microwave popcorn, stuffed cookies, frozen chips, industrial ice cream, packaged snacks, instant noodles and fried foods in general, among others. At saturated fat are found in ultra-processed foods, such as cookies and fast food, beef and pork, sausages, cheese, whole milk, sausage, bacon, butter, yogurts, egg yolks, palm oil, coconut oil and palm oil, among others. foods. To a small extent, they are not a villain. But in excess, they damage neurons in the hypothalamus, a region of the brain.

Remembering that there are still unsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, called good fatswith omega 3, 6 and 9 fatty acids. These are more beneficial fats for the body, unlike trans and saturated fats, and are present in more natural, less processed foods.

Sources of monounsaturated fats: olive oil, soy oil, almonds, avocado, sesame and açaí.

Sources of polyunsaturated fats: corn and canola oils, flaxseed, walnuts and Brazil nuts, fish such as sardines, trout and salmon.

Changing eating habits and depression

A quality diet is comprised of a high intake and wide variety of foods such as vegetables, fruits, whole grains, nuts and seeds. In addition, moderate intake of quality proteins such as grains and nuts, seafood, lean meats and dairy products, as well as low intake of highly processed foods. For the psychiatrist, this high-quality diet has an influence on reducing the risk of developing mental disorders such as depression, as maintaining an adequate and balanced diet is part of the protective factors of mental illness.

— A healthy and balanced diet, containing all the necessary nutrients, such as adequate intake of omega 3, dietary fiber, antioxidants (vitamins A and E), vegetables, fruits, vegetables, limited intake of sweets, fast food, sugary drinks, highly processed cereals, among others, benefit mental health, and may result in improvement of depressive symptoms. A healthy and nutrient-rich diet helps people to improve their mood and feel more energetic, improving their physical and mental health — points out Antônio Geraldo da Silva.

Finally, it is worth noting that the change in diet is part of the biological treatment of depression. However, this strategy alone should not make a difference in the situation, as the treatment is usually linked to other areas, such as the regular practice of physical activity, therapy and medication, always guided by the psychiatrist and other professionals in the area.