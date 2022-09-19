5G signal is released in seven new capitals from Monday | Economy

5G should have been released by July 31, but there was a delayMarcello Casal JrAgência Brasil
Published 09/18/2022 11:16 | Updated 09/18/2022 11:17
The decision was approved at a meeting of the Monitoring Group for the Implementation of Solutions for Interference Problems in the 3.5 GHz band (Gaispi), led by Anatel. With the decision, 22 capitals will have access to pure 5G. Only five capitals in the North Region still do not have the technology: Porto Velho, Rio Branco, Macapá, Manaus and Belém.
Anatel’s official schedule foresees the activation of pure 5G in all capitals until November 27th. The date, however, may be brought forward if operators are able to complete the installation of antennas and filters before that deadline, and Gaispi authorizes the release of the signal.
parameters
At this stage, the bidding notice provides for the activation of one 5G antenna for every 100,000 inhabitants. The number of stations will increase as technology advances. In the interior of the country, the pure 5G signal will be gradually activated until 2029, according to Anatel’s schedule.
Called standalone or SA, pure 5G offers ten times faster speed than 4G, in addition to lower latency (delay) in responding to user commands. The technology is already offered in 15 capitals: Brasília, Belo Horizonte, João Pessoa, Porto Alegre, São Paulo, Curitiba, Salvador, Goiânia, Rio de Janeiro, Palmas, Vitória, Florianópolis, Recife, Fortaleza and Natal.
adjournments
To have access to pure 5G mobile internet, the user needs to have a mobile phone enabled for the technology. Most newer devices are already enabled. Operators are not asking for a chip exchange. You also need to be in the neighborhoods covered by the 5G signal, which is initially working in areas chosen by the phone companies.