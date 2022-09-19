Abel Ferreira comments on Danilo’s phase at Palmeiras: ‘It was bad to go to the Seleção’

As usual, coach Abel Ferreira keeps his feet on the ground when it comes to Palmeiras’ possible title in the Brazilian Championship. The 1-0 victory against Santos left Verdão with nine points to spare at the top of the table.

Danilo’s expulsion, in the 14th minute of the second half, was one of the agendas of the press conference after the classic. When the Palmeiras team was one less, the game was still tied. For the Portuguese coach, the midfielder lives “a less good phase” after having gone to the Brazilian National Team.

– I remember at the time having a conversation internally with the club and I expressed my opinion about his departure, but I’m not in charge. It’s going through a less good phase, but it’s already helped us a lot – started the coach.

– We have spent several games with less than one, against Atlético-MG we gave a good answer, against Athletico-PR we didn’t give a good answer even with 2 to 0. Today we did what we had to do, we followed the plan, we went ahead and we made some adjustments to secure the result, which was the most important – said Abel Ferreira.

According to the coach, Danilo knows he made a mistake, but that is part of the player’s training. The palmeirense coach believes that the expulsion of his player was fair.

– Lost the ball before, tried to cut the ball, stepped and was sent well. But it’s part of the player’s training to know how to deal with highs and lows. I’m seeing Neymar breaking everything, Ronaldo too, today in a less good phase. Messi is the same, it is part of every player’s career – concluded the coach.

Despite being one less, the psychological aspect of Palmeiras players is one of the team’s main weapons. The team played as if it continued with 11 athletes on the field and did not retreat, went up and won with a goal by Merentiel, who scored his second goal with the alviverde shirt.