Abel says the selection hurt Danilo and creates ‘pact’ on refereeing

Also expelled from the match after receiving two yellow cards for complaints to the referee, Abel signed what he called a “pact” with the press: not talking about the performance of the judges.

“Regarding my expulsion, I’m going to make a pact: I’m going to stop talking about the referees, I’ve already said everything I had to say. It’s not worth it. Whenever they ask me about the referees, I’m going to avoid talking. it’s no use and it’s not worth it”, he pointed out, clarifying that he took the red after two warnings with yellow.

See other statements by Abel

GAME X-RAY

The game of football is so magical and so unpredictable that we are bolder with one less. I saw, once again, the strength and character of these players who know that we didn’t have a good 1st half. It wasn’t our normal, we didn’t create opportunities and we weren’t aggressive. I know that, when there is a change of coach, the team that is changing always has extra morale for the next coach to see who he can count on. In Brazil, there are no easy games, it is the most balanced championship in the world. It was a game of character, of our team’s competitive mentality and a fair victory for me.

ENDRICK

The club has a plan for this player. Last year I wanted to bring [para o time principal], but the club thought he was not old enough and he had not renewed his contract. The club had a plan to get everything right first to get things right. The club decided that he shouldn’t even train with us to keep the player, let him turn 16 and renew to avoid any problems. When he turned 16, he started competing in the under-17s, now he’s going to work up here to wait for the opportunity to arise. He’s a centre-forward, we have Rony, Merentiel, Lopez, Navarro… he’ll do his natural way. Are you [imprensa] that create expectations, he is very calm and mature. Things will happen at the right time, there is no scheduled date. We are very careful not to happen as it happened to some. We give all support to help. Don’t talk to me about it again, I was very specific and clear. He will make the plan that is outlined by the club.

ADVANTAGE IN THE TABLE

I’ve already said that we, in the Brasileirão, talk game by game. It’s to make three points and add. I won’t change anything about our plan. We wanted to win the Copa do Brasil, but we were eliminated. We wanted to win Libertadores, but we didn’t either. Now we have to fight game by game for this competition. We know it’s very difficult, there are no easy games in Brazil. Do you have Victor Pereira? [técnico do Corinthians] who had a statement about it. There’s nothing like feeling what it’s like here and realizing how hard it is to triumph in this championship.

SOTELDO

He is a very creative player, with the ball he is very good. It is unbalanced, it has very interesting characteristics, but it is not ours. Just to say that he is a good player.

BRAZILIAN TITLE

I do what I like, titles are consequences. Titles, for me, mean the relationships I create with my team and with the fans. Even though they were eliminated from two competitions, the fans showed up here in droves at the stadium. Titles are not just medals, they are relationships with people. I’m like this. What makes me stay is the relationship and identification I have with the club. I don’t remember the 1st Libertadores Cup, I remember things, the journey… I don’t come here looking for titles, but to be happy in my profession and make those who work with me happy. When I arrived, I didn’t promise titles. I promised qualified work. It was the only thing I promised. I want to be better every day and I want to make my players better. If that gives a title, top. If you don’t give titles, but we deliver everything, it’s success. It’s sleeping with a clear conscience that I did my best.

PSYCHOLOGICAL PART

It’s very difficult to win and keep winning here in Brazil. We have examples of who won and who is not doing well today. I don’t know if we’re going to win or not, but we know the way we were eliminated from Libertadores and the Copa do Brasil. At the World Cup, sorry, but I won’t swallow it. We have to accept it because it’s football, but I won’t buy it. My players know what they did. As far as we’re concerned, we’ve done everything. We are together when we win or lose, that’s what makes us experience these moments. The game in the 1st half went through a lot of wrong passes, our opponent was not very aggressive, closed well and moved well… we were not the team we used to be from the beginning. When you need to win, a wrong pass helps us. I said during the break: ‘take it easy, do the simple things well’. Amazingly, we started to play better with one less. That’s what I felt. With the help of our fans, who started to sing, extra energy came. This game brought lessons and learning that, from what we control, we can do better. That’s what I pass on to the players: it’s to be better today than you were yesterday.

MAYKE AND MERENTIEL

I have to admit that he [Mayke] has come in well. It’s a position where I have two great athletes, it’s a good headache. They are on the same level. About Merentiel: there are things that have strength and that are invisible to the eye. I can not explain. I know how to say that these players work for a greater good: the team. It’s what I feel. It’s y’all seeing Dudu jump back before I take him off. When I see Dudu commit in this way, it’s something much bigger than what we can see. It’s something they created between them, a brotherhood. You feel it, and our fans felt it. It’s energy. Even when we were eliminated, we were applauded. I ask the player to surrender everything. When they do that, the fans recognize it. This is the case with Merentiel. With patience, everything will fall into place.

DANILO DOWN

The problem is not when it comes down, it’s normal… it’s how to face it to turn around. For my part, they will have all my help, it is my mission as a coach to help them through difficult times. When they are good, on the crest of the wave, the wave takes them. I really enjoyed seeing the Boy talking about his comeback, it’s the first step to turn around. The selection is just a recognition of their work, but you have to see what brought him there. Nobody admits that a national team player plays badly, but everyone will play at some point. They have my full support. I’ll tell you what they like and what they don’t like to hear. It’s part. He made a mistake today, but most of all, this will make him better in the future.

PLANNING FOR 2023

Palmeiras need good players who help others. The squad that has the best players does not necessarily mean that it has the best team. Football is a team game, not an individual one. I’m a project coach. As long as this marriage lasts, let it be intense. I’ve had my wife for many years, since I started dating when I was 18. It has a lot to do with it. It’s not exchange, exchange, exchange, I’m not like that. I respect who you are, but I’m a project coach. We’re not going to do a lot of retouching, but this happens every year, it’s keeping the structure. You look at the best teams in the world and you see that, you only change two or three players a year. When those in charge know what they have to do, they know that the process has good and hard things… Palmeiras has this path. Here, you have everything: you have the possibility to fight for titles, you have working conditions… that’s why I brought my family here. I can’t complain about the financial part, I think I have more than I deserve.

SAINTS

The teams here are good, I saw the game between São Paulo against Flamengo: what a game! The problem here is consistency. Fluminense plays spectacular games. Flamengo, Corinthians, top… Santos, today, was top. I don’t know if it’s the consistency of leaders for betting on coaches or players who are good. The difficulty is this: it is possible for the first place to lose the last one. Only here you see it. In football, you have to believe. My wife is religious, I more or less, sometimes I ask questions. She says: either believe it or not. From the moment doubts are created, it’s because she doesn’t believe. Either we believe in what we’re doing, or we don’t.

CUCA IN THE NEXT GAME

I will give constructive criticism to the press. When I say a minute and you take ten seconds to show Cuca what I said, you forgot that I said he was one of the best coaches. That’s all I said about playing inside and out. I don’t have and I don’t want to have enemies, I can’t judge people I don’t know. Sometimes I think it’s funny when they judge me, they don’t even know me! When you speak ill of someone, it speaks more of you than someone else. But I understand, it clicks, it causes confusion, it’s what sells… it’s not just in Brazil, even in Penafiel. Only the dimension changes. I don’t have anything against anyone and I don’t even want to. I like to compete with my rivals within the four lines. I don’t usually greet the coach, that doesn’t make me better or worse. It comes from forever. I feel that if I go to greet the opponent, I feel less strong. I want to beat my opponent, I don’t want to make friends, it seems that it softens me up. Compliments make me soft, I don’t want praise, I want criticism. I don’t want people to speak well of my work. I don’t think so. I have to feel tense and nervous, it makes me competitive. If I’m going to greet my opponent, it takes my strength away, and I don’t want to. In the end, we can do everything, have lunch, go out… I have nothing against anyone. I really admire the Brazilian coach because it’s very difficult to win here.

PROPOSALS TO LEAVE

The strongest is invisible to the eyes, you don’t know me. Nobody knows me as a man, only as a coach. Only my players and my family know me. As long as the marriage lasts, and for my part it will last, I will live it intensely. In health and in sickness, in sadness and in joy. If you want more proof than bringing my family here… I won’t trade houses for this or that. Big clubs have great coaches, and I’m at a big club.