Actress revolts at José Dumont’s “argument” to “justify” crimes: “it hurts”

The actress stated that the ethical limits of the profession do not allow actors to commit crimes to "train" for a character.

247 – Actor José Dumont claimed that the photos and videos with child pornography found with him served as a “study for the future realization of a work on the subject, without taboos or filters”. The statement was made during the testimony given to the police on Thursday (15), as soon as he was arrested in the act with the contents. The report is from the Metrópoles portal.

The statement angered Dumont’s colleagues, including actress Elisa Lucinda. “If Zé Dumont’s crime or crimes are proven to be true, claiming that the practice was part of an artistic laboratory hurts me and affects a class. Like this? We don’t make laboratories that tarnish someone”, Lucinda began.

“Recently, there has been a debate about the ethical limits of our training and studies. There is no chance. Villains don’t train their characters on real victims committing murder and other horrors. We are talking about a culture of rape and child abuse and our society does not discuss it. It is not an easily digestible subject, but I consider it ‘epidemic’”, he continued.

“What brings me to this conversation is the lack of protection of children within their own families, victims of their parents and care. Abusing the vulnerable should indignant men too. The executioners of children are also the executioners of masculinity. It is necessary that men also discuss this barbarism. A large commercial network involving child pornographic material may also be being fed by photos that parents themselves, without thinking about it, post on the networks in this fever of adultizing children”, added Lucinda.

