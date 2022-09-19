Actresses rebut José Dumont’s speech that child pornography was part of research: ‘It hurts and hits’

When confronted with images of child pornography seized on his cell phone and personal computer, actor José Dumont said in a statement to the Police that they were part of a “study for the future realization of a work on the subject, without taboos or filters”. The statement angered part of the artistic class, which talks about the ethical limits of an “arts laboratory”.

“If Zé Dumont’s crime or crimes are proven to be true, claiming that the practice was part of an ‘artistic laboratory’ hurts me and affects a class. What do you mean? We don’t make laboratories that tarnish someone. about the ethical limits of our training and studies. There’s no way. Villains don’t ‘train’ their characters into real victims committing murder and other horrors. We’re talking about a culture of rape and child abuse and our society doesn’t discuss it. a subject of easy digestion, but I consider it ‘epidemic'”, wrote the actress Elisa Lucinda.

The artist soon received the support of other actresses, such as Pathy de Jesus, Alice Wegmann, Dadá Coelho and Shirley Cruz, who defended the importance of talking “until tired” on the subject.

“What brings me to this conversation is the lack of protection of children within their own families, victims of their parents and care. Abuse of the vulnerable must indignant men too. also discuss this barbarism. A large commercial network involving child pornographic material may also be being fed by photos that parents themselves, without thinking about it, post on the networks in this fever of adultizing children”, wrote Elisa in another excerpt.

José Dumont was already being investigated by the Child and Adolescent Victim Police Station (DCAV) for the rape of a 12-year-old boy, who would have received the thousand reais from the actor after the crime. According to the police, he would have taken advantage of the prestige and recognition as an actor to attract the attention of the 12-year-old, who was a fan of his. The investigation also points out that he developed a close relationship with the boy, offering financial help and gifts, taking advantage of the victim’s financial vulnerability to, from there, make advances with kisses on the mouth and intimate caresses, which ended up being captured by cameras. surveillance, initiating investigations.

Actor José Dumont, caught red-handed for child pornography

In the decision that converted the arrest of actor José Dumont into preventive custody, for storing child pornography, in a custody hearing this Friday, Judge Antonio Luiz da Fonseca Lucchese, argued that “the situation has serious contours” by pointing out, in the document, which would have been found with the actor about 240 files, including images and videos, which indicates criminal reiteration.

other pronouncements

On social media, several celebrities spoke out, both because of the shock of the alleged crime committed, and also because they thought that the situation occurred with someone so close and who was admired. There were also those who warned of the importance of the complaints.

“It’s a shock when someone we admire is accused of an absurd crime. A lost dream, a disappointment. I can’t help but position myself, I worked with Zé, who was a great actor on the set of ‘Where the strong are born’ But reading what we read yesterday and today leaves anyone off-kilter, disappointed and worried that such terrible acts are being carried out by people so close to us. Sex education in schools is of EXTREME importance because it helps to avoid this kind of thing, children and adolescents find a network to report these crimes more easily. Mothers, fathers, be aware. Adults, report. There is no more space for this in the world. They will not pass away”, wrote Alice Wegmann.

“How absurd,” said Tatá Werneck upon reading the news of the arrest. “Sadness,” commented Myrian Rios. “Horrible,” described Pathy de Jesus. “A thud. How horrible! How sad. Speechless,” wrote Bárbara Reis.