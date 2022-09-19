After GTA 6 leak, alleged hacker wants to trade GTA 5 source code

after the gigantic leak in GTA 6 showing several videos of an early build, and even showing the female protagonist in action, insider Tom Henderson brought more news about the event.

The alleged hacker who may or may not be the real one tea potappears in a Telegram conversation claiming to have the source code and assets of GTA 5 and says “do not accept offers below 5 digits”, and when asked about the GTA 6he replies that it is not for sale.

The hacker has now said that he will sell GTA 5’s source code and assets and will not accept any offers under 5 figures. GTA 6 source code is “not for sale at this moment” #GTA6 pic.twitter.com/kHz9w1Xp43 — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) September 18, 2022

A person posing as an employee of the rockstar also talked to the individual, and he reinforced that he is telling the truth and that if there is any doubt “ask the IT team to check the logs”.

A big problem for Rockstar

Jason Schreier, a reporter for Bloomberg and another important figure in the games industry, spoke about how much the leaks (mainly from GTA 6) will affect Rockstar.

To those who asked: There are several reasons this is a nightmare for Rockstar. One is that it’ll disrupt work for a while. Another is that it may lead management to limit work-from-home flexibility. The repercussions of this leak might not be clear for quite a while — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) September 18, 2022

“There are several reasons why this is a nightmare for Rockstar. One is that it will get in the way of work for a while. Another is that it could lead to management limiting the flexibility of working from home. The repercussions of this leak may not be clear.” for a long time,” says Jason.