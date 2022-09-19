Airline starts to make a 10-minute stopover ‘for English to see’, after having a direct flight banned

A German regional airline is using creativity to circumvent a law imposed by the place where the destination airport is. To this end, it started to include a ten-minute stopover at an intermediate location, just to comply with the rule





Since May this year, Lübeck Air has been using its only ATR 72 aircraft on a flight linking Schleswig-Holstein, in northern Germany, to Jersey, a small British island in the English Channel. The two-and-a-half-hour flights were going well, but a few days ago, he had to start a layover at Sonderbueg airport in Denmark.

10 minute scale

The flight distance between Schleswig-Holstein and Jersey is 1,185 km. For an ATR 72, this distance can be covered directly without problems, but a Jersey law is mandating a stop “for English to see”. At Sonderbrug, the ATR lands and stays on the ground for ten minutes before the flight continues. During this time, crew and passengers are idle on the plane.

The aeroTELEGRAPH portal discovered why this unusual scale happened.

It turns out that Jersey requires a flight to depart from the country where the airline operating the flight is based. And this is legally not the case for Lübeck Air, which is currently still a virtual airline. This means that, despite selling the tickets, the company does not fly with its own Air Operator Certificate, but contracts with the Danish Air Alsie.

Therefore, the plane must make a pro-forma stop in Denmark before heading to its destination, even if no one boards or disembarks there.

the rule behind

Many might suspect that Brexit is behind this situation, but that is not the case. It turns out that Channel Island is not part of the European Union or the United Kingdom, despite being British, in order to maintain its laws and the status of “tax haven”. Therefore, it can have its own aviation rules and even make separate bilateral agreements with each country.

The laws of aviation are anything but simple, and so those involved only realized something wasn’t right after the flight was already operating. When it came to light, the clearance for the route was revoked by Jersey, forcing the company to adopt a pragmatic solution and include the stopover in Denmark.

This, however, should be temporary, as Lubeck Air works with the German authorities to obtain its own Certificate and, thus, will be able to make non-stop flights on the promising route again.

