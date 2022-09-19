Alzheimer’s Month: Is there a cure for the disease?

Photo: Publicity / Pexel





Alzheimer’s is a disease that causes the progressive loss of brain functions. About one million Brazilians currently suffer from the disease, according to the Ministry of Health.

In 30 years, this number should quadruple, that is, probably four million will suffer from Alzheimer’s in Brazil, according to a study carried out by the Federal University of Pelotas (UFPel), the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS) and the Universidade of Queensland, Australia.

Loss of memory, language, consciousness, reason, and even independence itself are the main characteristics of this dementia, which can affect about 10% of the elderly over 65 years and 25% over 85.

But how is Alzheimer’s diagnosed? What are the treatment possibilities? And is there a cure for a disease as serious as this one?

Alzheimer’s Month

September is the month of a worldwide campaign by Alzheimer’s Disease International (ADI) to raise awareness, early diagnosis and challenge the stigma surrounding the disease.

Dementia was described by the German psychiatrist and neuropathologist, Alois Alzheimer, in 1906.

What causes Alzheimer’s?

Science still does not know a specific cause for this disease. It is believed, however, that it is genetically determined.

Alzheimer’s arises when the processing of some essential proteins in the central nervous system begins to fail. Thus, irregular protein fragments are formed in and around neurons. The consequence of this scenario is the damage and loss of neurons in regions of the brain – thus causing degenerative dementia.

When there is a predisposition in the genes, scientists and scholars believe that the development of Alzheimer’s happens around the age of 50 of the patient.

Main symptoms of the disease

It is very common to present some forgetfulness with advancing age. This stigma is very strong and hinders the early diagnosis of the disease. Alzheimer’s associates memory loss with other unnatural signs of aging that should be investigated by a neurologist.

– Difficulty completing everyday activities;

– Social isolation, withdrawal from friends and even family;

– Sudden and constant changes in mood;

– Confusion about venues and events;

– Changes in vision and obstacles to understanding some images;

– Communication problems;

– Agitation and insomnia;

– Changing notions of space.

In more advanced stagesAlzheimer’s can progress to other more serious symptoms:

– Difficulty eating;

– Motor and cognitive problems;

– Urinary and fecal incontinence;

– Inability to perform basic tasks;

– Mutism;

– Pain on swallowing;

– Loss of motor capacity;

– Intercurrent infections.

Alzheimer’s diagnosis

There is no specific test that shows the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s. Thus, the hammer can only be beaten with a thorough medical evaluation.

The diagnosis is given after a series of tests: family medical history, brain imaging tests, cognitive tests, blood tests and clinical medicine.

The neurologist is responsible for the outcome and monitoring of the disease. In some cases, in partnership with geriatricians and other health professionals.

Is Alzheimer’s Curable?

Despite more than 100 years of studies, a cure for Alzheimer’s has yet to be found. The treatment of the disease aims to postpone and alleviate the symptoms, for a survival with greater well-being for the patient and comfort for his family.

Therefore, early identification of symptoms is essential to delay these signs.

Treatment is multidisciplinary. It includes specific medication for dementia, which aims to protect or prevent the death of brain cells associated with Alzheimer’s.

Also, therapies for mobility are indicated, such as physiotherapy and weight training; nutritional monitoring to keep rates up to date, in addition to essential nutrients for brain function. Many patients are also advised to seek occupational therapy and follow-up with a psychologist.