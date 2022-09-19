Ana Paula Araújo airs at 6 am with shocking news

The anchor went on air two hours before the traditional time of Bom Dia Brasil and commanded extensive coverage on Globo.

In the first few minutes of the morning of this Monday, the 19th, the Globe dedicated part of his television news to the coverage of a historic event: The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. To show the ceremony in real time, Platinada even cut the local news and Ana Paula Araújo, anchor of Bom Dia Brasil was responsible for the shift.

At around 6:40 in the morning, the BDBR titleholder was already in place at the national news studio. and interrupted Globo’s local programming for about 20 minutes, while the coffin in which the monarch is lying was taken to Westminster Abbey.

In São Paulo, Rodrigo Bocardi, owner of Bom Dia SP, warned that interruptions would happen more often throughout the news: “Now we go with Bom Dia Brasil and coverage of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II”, said the São Paulo anchor, before being interrupted by the network broadcast.

“Hello, good morning, we take a break from your local news to catch up on a historic moment. The State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. These are live images from London. In a little while the procession will begin to Westminster Abbey, where a mass will be celebrated in the presence of several heads of state”, began Ana Paula Araújo, who received historian Bruno Antunes to comment on the event.

Ana Paula even made one more live entry at 7:50 am, before Globo dropped its schedule and started a special edition of Bom Dia Brasil, which started at 8:15 am, 15 minutes before its usual time.

“Hello, good morning, we continue to follow live, the final farewell of Queen Elizabeth II. The procession leaves at this moment from Westminster Abbey, heading towards Wellington Arch, in London. It’s a holiday in the United Kingdom, which is currently experiencing one of the most important moments of the century”, highlighted the anchor at the opening of the newscast.