Analysis: Palmeiras opens countdown for Brazilian title | palm trees

Palmeiras did not play a great game and was still one less at the beginning of the second half of the classic, with the expulsion of Danilo. The script seemed to be heading towards the end of the good performance against the rival and the decrease of the advantage in the leadership of the Brasileirão on the eve of the FIFA Date and a long period – ten days – until the next match.

That’s when the fans took the field once again, a mark in the current season, leading Palmeiras to another victory of a leader who seems to have no rival in the fight for the title. The biggest dispute of the championship is for the vice-leadership, that in each round has a different candidate who tries – until now it has not gone beyond that – to be a competitor in the dispute for the trophy.

Right now, Palmeiras’ nine-point lead goes far beyond numbers on the leaderboard. The difference to the runner-up could be eight points in the event of Internacional’s victory over Atlético-GO, this Monday, in the game that closes the 27th round of the Brasileirão.

The advantage points are in the background when we take into account that Palmeiras still haven’t had a team that bothers them. Corinthians, Flamengo, Fluminense, Athletico and Internacional so far compete for vice-leadership, alternating in position in different rounds.

This “undefinition” of a direct competitor in the fight for the title only reinforces Verdão’s virtually flawless campaign. There were only two defeats after 27 rounds, with the best defense and also the most positive attack. And with each round it gets even bigger.

18 rounds ago, Palmeiras took the lead and never left. And with each new round, the search for a direct competitor, some team that could spice up the dispute for the title. And since then, that hasn’t happened. It is no longer possible to ignore the fact that everything is heading towards the Palmeiras title.

With only the Brasileirão on the calendar in the final stretch of 2022, Palmeiras has everything to end the year with three titles and a positive balance, even in the face of eliminations in the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores.

And even when it looked like Palmeiras could see the advantage diminish in the final stretch, the team had the support of its fan – who surpassed the 1 million spectator mark in games at Allianz Parque in 2022 – to once again win and observe who will be the next team named as a competitor.

It is possible to say with all the letters: the main rival of Palmeiras today is Palmeiras itself. Only the improbable – we can classify it like this – takes the title of the greatest champion in Brazil.

