Anatel releases 5G in seven more capitals starting this Monday

Next Monday (19), seven more capitals will have the 3.5 gigahertz (GHz) band of 5G, also known as pure 5G. The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) released the launch in Aracaju, Boa Vista, Campo Grande, Cuiabá, Maceió, São Luís and Teresina.

The decision was approved at a meeting of the Monitoring Group for the Implementation of Solutions for Interference Problems in the 3.5 GHz band (Gaispi), led by Anatel. With the decision, 22 capitals will have access to pure 5G. Only five capitals in the North Region still do not have the technology: Porto Velho, Rio Branco, Macapá, Manaus and Belém.

Anatel’s official schedule foresees the activation of pure 5G in all capitals until November 27th. The date, however, may be brought forward if operators are able to complete the installation of antennas and filters before that deadline, and Gaispi authorizes the release of the signal.