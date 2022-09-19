Angelica lost her virginity to a Record star; know details

Angelica, end of country duo and daughter of Silvio Santos are highlights

Following the news about the world of celebrities and TV backstage has always caught the attention of internet users. With that in mind, TV Foco decided to separate the most read news on Saturday, September 17, especially for you. Among the highlights, Angélica, the end of a country duo and daughter of Silvio Santos in the competition.

Angelica exposes for the first time with Record star

Recently, Angelica was the special guest of the podcast ‘Quem Pode, Pod’, commanded by Giovanna Ewbank and Fernanda Paes Leme, on the YouTube platform. One of the moments that caught my attention, that’s when the blonde remembered her relationship with César Filho, presenter of Record TV, which currently runs ‘Hoje em Dia’.

“My first serious relationship was when I was 15… Ahhh, we’ll remember that, right?”, she said. At the same time, Gio Ewbank asked if it was with César Filho, receiving a positive response from Luciano Huck’s wife. It is worth mentioning that many did not know about this relationship, including Fernanda Paes Leme herself, who was shocked to learn about the relationship between Angélica and the presenter of Record.

“Oh yeah, who’s seriously dating at 15. People I didn’t know, I swear, I didn’t research their personal life”, said the presenter. Angelica also revealed that the relationship started when she was 15 years old and lasted until she was 21 years old, that is, almost 7 years in total. Furthermore, she also recalled the age difference, after all, César Filho was already 28 years old at the beginning of the relationship.

Also during the podcast, Angelica revealed that it was with him that she lost her virginity, at the age of 17. “We dated for a while, well that flirtation. Then at 17 I lost my virginity,” she said. In addition, the blonde also told a little about her relationship with César Filho.

“It was with him that I lost my virginity”, Angélica explains for the first time with a Record star; many didn’t even imagine Angélica is asked about a fight with Mara Maravilha on a Record program and shoots the truth Angélica, fired from Globo 1 year ago, appears on Record and delivers: “Very proud”

End of country duo was marked with shack, aggression and even kick in the penis between the singers

Gian and Giovanni are one of the biggest country duos on the Brazilian scene. But even with so much success, in 2014, the brothers had a breakup and ended their musical partnership after 26 years together. The reason, at the time, ended up leaking in the press.

It turns out that Giovani confirmed that Gian attacked him with kicks and punches: “The end of the duo happened because, in July, Gian got on the crazy bus, pushed me and punched me three times in my throat, threw me to the ground, kicked me in the lower parts and a lot of punch to the belly. The band all the way. Everyone was outraged,” he began, and continued: “I got tired. I want to live in peace and happy. It will be better this way. He assaulted me because he didn’t want to pay me money he needed to pay me. I would even forgive the debt. It was just that he talked to me that he couldn’t pay, that everything would be fine”, said Giovani about the end of the country duo on Instagram. “I’ve been very good to him all my life. He’s not sick, no. He’s doing very well. That decision, I made in July”, revealed the singer. Gian, in turn, said that the fight was a consequence of Giovani’s behavior. The country singer also gave his own version of the bullshit in an interview with the Extra newspaper. “When I arrived, I tried to get on the bus to lie in bed and continue on my journey. At that moment, he stood in front of me, barring my entrance. The second time I tried to get in, I bumped into him to get through, and he turned with his elbow behind him, as if he was going to give me a ‘shove’”, explained Gian. “It was an immediate reaction, an action and reaction. Then I gave him one too. I kept holding him, then the security guard came and separated us. He had an aggressive reaction, and I responded with an aggressive one as well,” said Gian. The two already understood each other and decided to forget the past and work together again. Silvia Abravanel, daughter of Silvio Santos, goes to competing broadcaster Silvia Abravanel will have its return to television this Saturday, the 17th. But this time, on a channel competing with the broadcaster of his father, Silvio Santos. She recorded a participation in ‘O Céu é o Limite’, by Marcelo Carvalho, on RedeTV!. Her boyfriend, Gustavo Moura, also participated in the attraction. Rafael, from the country duo with Gustavo, will face them on the game show. The program is already recorded and has been announced to the public during breaks on RedeTV!. After the end of ‘Bom Dia & Cia’, Silvia Abravanel is off the air.