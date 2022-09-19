‘Art is dead’: the controversial boom in artificial intelligence images

Chris Vallance

Credit, StableDiffusion photo caption, Images created using the Stable Diffusion system

Revolutions in art are not new, but this one, in some ways, could be terminal.

“Art is dead, man,” Jason M. Allen told The New York Times. Allen was the winner of the Colorado art fair in the “emerging digital artists” category.

Your winning work Space Opera Theaterwas made using Midjourney, an artificial intelligence system that allows images to be created from a few phrases, such as “astronaut on a horse” or “dog with a flower in its mouth in a portrait in the style of Pablo Picasso” .

The victory made many artists furious, but Allen was unfazed: “It’s over. Artificial intelligence won. Humans lost.”

He received a relatively small prize, equivalent to R$1,500, but the feat dominated the international press spotlight.

Credit, The Washington Post photo caption, Jason M. Allen Observes His Winning Image

Some artists already feared that a new generation of AI-generated imagery could steal their jobs, piggybacking on what they’ve learned about the craft over the years. “This thing wants our jobs and is actively an anti-artist,” RJ Palmer, a concept art artist for movies and video games, said in a message that went viral on Twitter.

In his critiques, Palmer highlighted how these AI systems can precisely mimic artists and their aesthetic traits.

The production of these artificial intelligence systems is impressive, but they are built on the production of flesh-and-blood breeders. That is, its algorithms are trained based on millions of images made by humans.

Stable Diffusion, a recently released open source artificial intelligence imager, learns from a compressed archive of “100,000 gigabytes of images” extracted from the internet, founder Emad Mostaque told the BBC.

Mostaque, a computer scientist with a background in technology and finance, sees Stable Diffusion as a “generative search engine”.

That is, while Google image searches show photos that already exist, Stable Diffusion shows you everything you can imagine based on what you write or the images you insert there.

Art in the blink of an artificial intelligence

Artists have always learned and been influenced by others. “Great artists steal”, the saying goes. But Palmer says artificial intelligence isn’t just about finding inspiration in the work of other artists: “This is directly stealing your essence.”

Credit, OpenAI photo caption, Image created with the DALL-E system for the phrase: ‘an astronaut riding in space’

And artificial intelligence can reproduce a style in seconds: “Right now, if an artist wants to copy my style, they can spend a week trying to replicate it,” says Palmer. “That’s one person spending a week to create one thing. With this machine, you can produce hundreds of them a week.”

But Stable Diffusion’s Mostaque says he’s not worried about putting artists out of work. For him, the project is a tool like a spreadsheet application, which “hasn’t taken the work out of accountants”.

So what is Mostaque’s message to young artists concerned about their future career, perhaps in illustration or design? “My message to them would be, ‘illustration design jobs are too boring’. It’s not about being artistic, it’s about being a tool.”

Mostaque suggests that these people find opportunities using the new technology: “This is an industry that is going to grow a lot. Make money from this industry if you want to make money. It’s going to be a lot more fun.”

And indeed there are already artists using the art of artificial intelligence to get inspired and make money.

The company OpenAI says its DALL-E AI system (not yet available as Stable Diffusion) is used by over 3,000 artists from over 118 countries.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Artists fear artificial intelligence systems will steal their jobs, but creators of these systems say technologies are just tools

There have even been graphic novel comics made using artificial intelligence. The author of one called the technology “a contributor that can move and surprise you in the creative process.”

But while there is a lot of criticism about the way these AI systems use artists’ work, experts say court battles around the topic can be quite complex.

Professor Lionel Bently, director of the Center for Intellectual Property and Information Law at the University of Cambridge, says that in the UK “it is not an infringement of copyright in general to use someone else’s style”.

Bently told the BBC that an artist would need to show that the production of an artificial intelligence has reproduced a significant part of their original creative expression in a specific piece of their art used to train the artificial intelligence.

Even if proving this is possible, few artists will have the wherewithal to fight such legal battles over it.

The Copyright Society of Artists and Designers (DACs), which collects payments on behalf of artists for the use of their images, is concerned.

Asked if the artists’ livelihoods are at stake, Dacs boss Reema Selhi said “yes, absolutely yes”.

Dacs is not against the use of artificial intelligence in art, but Selhi wants artists, whose work is used by image generating systems to earn money, to be fairly rewarded and to have control over how their works are used.

“There are no guarantees for artists to be able to identify works in databases that are being used and opt out,” he adds.

Artists can claim copyright infringement when an image is pulled from the internet to be used to train an AI, although copyright experts told the BBC there are a number of factors that could preclude such a claim.

For Selhi, proposed changes to UK law would make it easier for AI companies to legally extract artists’ work from the internet – something the Dacs opposes.

Mostaque, from Stable Diffusion, says he understands the fears and frustrations of artists and designers, and recalls that “we’ve seen that with photography too”.

He said the project is working with “tech industry leaders to create mechanisms by which artists can upload their portfolios and request that their styles not be used on online services using technologies like this.”

Deep fakes, pornography and prejudice

Google even created an artificial intelligence system that could create images from user-written sentences. Called Imagen, it was never opened to the public because of “potential risks of misuse”.

Google warned that the image datasets used to train these systems often included pornography, reflected social and racial stereotypes, and contained “derogatory or harmful associations with marginalized identity groups”.

Recently, technology website Techcrunch published concerns that Stable Diffusion could be used to create non-consensual pornography, so-called deepfakes (where a person’s face can be inserted over another’s face in a way that the user cannot distinguish that it was forged).

Mostaque says this kind of unethical use “breaks the license terms” of systems like Stable Diffusion. According to him, the software already filters attempts to create “non-safe images for work” (NSFW, its acronym in English), with materials with nudity or violence. But these barriers can be circumvented because who dominates technology.

The burden of these technological breakthroughs, says Mostaque, is “for people to do something illegal.” But he argues that other existing tools can also be misrepresented, such as, for example, one can use “Photoshop’s blending tool to place someone’s head on a naked body”.

Art or goo?

Sci-fi artist Simon Stålenhag wrote on Twitter that the AI-based art has revealed a “kind of secondary goo… that our new tech overlords hope to feed us.”

photo caption, Image of an oil tower in the style of British painter JMW Turner created using the Stable Diffusion system

And there are some big names linked to the development of technology. Elon Musk himself is a sponsor of the company OpenAI, which defends its DALL-E system as an aid to human creativity that produces “unique and original images that never existed before”.

For contemporary artist and broadcaster Bob-and-Roberta-Smith (the name belongs to just one artist), who has worked in major galleries and will be doing an art installation at London’s Tate Modern in October, artificial intelligence could be an interesting area. of artistic activity, in the mash-up tradition.

But Bob-and-Roberta-Smith, who works primarily in traditional physical media, argued that lawmakers need to update existing regulations “so that no one feels ripped off,” and that money is not simply diverted from artists into the pockets of big corporations. .