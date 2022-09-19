At a meeting, Pacheco presents proposals to senators to fund the national nursing floor | Policy

The President of the Senate and acting President of the Republic, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), met with leaders of the Senate this Monday (19) to try to make possible the payment of the national salary floor for nurses, nursing technicians, assistants of nurses and midwives.

The values ​​were established through a federal law passed in July by Congress and sanctioned in August by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). However, a month after the sanction, the rule was suspended by decision of Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

Valdo Cruz, on the nursing floor: STF overlaps with electoral kindness

Barroso responded to a request from entities in the sector that indicated that the application of the floor could generate mass layoffs and overload the health network. Last week, the Supreme Court upheld Barroso’s decision.

According to leaders, during the meeting, Pacheco presented measures that could be used to finance the nurses’ floor, among them, the one that reissues the resource repatriation program.

“[A ideia] is to compile this entire list of suggestions, the initial that the president presented with more suggestions that were presented by the senators”, said the minority leader in the Senate Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN).

Pacheco took to party leaders a list of four project suggestions to finance the salary floor:

Project that deals with the reallocation of budgetary resources. According to the minority leader, Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN), the intention is to reallocate budget resources destined to combat Covid: accounts of the so-called War Budget and unused amendments.

Project that reopens, for 120 days, the deadline for joining the Special Regime for Exchange and Tax Regularization (RERCT), in order to encourage the regularization of resources, goods and values, of lawful origin, that have not been declared to Brazilian public bodies .

Project that provides for the Special Regime for Updating Assets (REAP) of assets or assignments of rights of lawful origin referring to movable or immovable assets, declared incorrectly or with outdated values ​​by residents or domiciled in the country.

Project that provides for the provision of financial assistance by the Union to non-profit, non-profit philanthropic hospitals and hospitals, which participate in a complementary way in the Unified Health System (SUS), with the objective of allowing them to act in a coordinated way in the fight against Covid. . Thus, these institutions would have financial reinforcement for the floor.

At the beginning of the month, Pacheco met with Barroso to discuss a solution for applying the floor. The Senate president also maintains a dialogue with the government to try to make the measure viable.

Pacheco will take the proposals discussed this Monday to meetings at the Federal Supreme Court (STF), with the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes and other government ministers.

The Senate president is also expected to discuss the proposals with the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and with the rapporteur for the 2023 Budget, Senator Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI).

Proposals made by senators

To these proposals put forward by Pacheco, there were projects carried out by party leaders.

One of these ideas, presented by Prattes, provides for the allocation of secret budget amendments to pay the nursing floor.

The decision of the Minister of the Supreme, Luís Roberto Barroso, which suspended the payment of the floor, was granted in a lawsuit filed by the National Confederation of Health, Hospitals and Service Establishments (CNSaúde).

CNSaúde argued that fixing the nursing floor is unsustainable, as it could generate a risk of mass layoffs and overload in the network.

The law passed by Congress set the minimum salary for nurses at R$4,750. The value still serves as a reference for calculating the minimum salary for nursing technicians (70%), nursing assistants (50%) and midwives (50%).

Barroso evaluated the data presented by the entity and considered that the application of the measure could generate a concrete risk of worsening the provision of health services, especially in public hospitals, Santas Casas and hospitals linked to SUS.

Last week, the plenary of the Federal Supreme Court maintained, by 7 votes to 3, the suspension of the application of the law until the impacts of the application of the floor on the quality of health services and on the budget of municipalities and states are analyzed.