Atlético de Madrid fans promote racist chants against Vinícius Jr.: “It’s a monkey”

Madrid’s athletic and Real Madrid will make a classic Spanish Championship this Sunday. At the door of the Cívitas Metropolitano Stadium, fans of the hosts chanted racist chants against Vinícius Jr. The Brazilian has been involved in a controversy last week for the way he celebrates his goals.

In a video posted on social media, a group of fans was caught calling Vinícius Jr. of “monkey”. Last week, the Brazilian was criticized by Spanish agent Pedro Bravo, who called the way the player acts after swinging the nets: dancing. Before that, Vini had already been criticized by Atletico Madrid midfielder Koke for the same reason.

After these events, Vini received a lot of support through social networks, with the hashtag “BailaViniJr”, encouraging dances after the goals. all in all, there were more than 4 million interactionswith several big names in football, such as Neymar and Pelé, showing solidarity to the cause.

Football is joy. It’s a dance. It’s a real party. Although racism still exists, we will not allow that to stop us from continuing to smile. And we will continue to fight racism this way: fighting for our right to be happy. #BailaViniJr pic.twitter.com/yCJxJEAn4a — Pele (@Pele) September 16, 2022

In response to the attitudes of its fans, Atletico Madrid made a post on social media asking their supporters to “cheer with passion and respect for their rivals”.

Count back to the derbi. Animate the Atleti with passion and respect for the rival! — Atletico Madrid (@Atleti) September 18, 2022

The Madrid classic takes place this Sunday at 16:00 (Brasília). Real Madrid need to win to finish Espanyol’s sixth round in the lead. Atletico Madrid can be in the top four with a win.

