attacker is trying to trade files with Rockstar

Exputer journalist Tom Henderson revealed that the GTA 6 hacker is “trying to negotiate” the game’s leaked files with Rockstar. A series of files shared on forums and on Telegram detailed the case and show how the user seeks to communicate with members of Take-Two to initiate a deal.

According to a forum post, the hacker said he is looking for a person in charge of the companies to carry out the negotiation. According to him, the reach of nearly 90 gameplay documents has gone “unexpectedly viral” and now he wants to receive a sum of money. Thus, it is possible to suggest the existence of more stolen or confidential files.

Another sensitive issue is the alleged detention of the “source code for GTA V and GTA 6″. After this information was released, a person pretending to be a Rockstar employee contacted the hacker, who taunted the company’s IT staff and urged a check of the “logs” to prove the intrusion. Check out the conversation below:

A channel was opened on Telegram to discuss news about the case. Users found out that the hacker does not want to sell the GTA 6 code, but is trading GTA V documents for amounts higher than five digits. Moments later, someone allegedly bought the source code for the fifth game in the series for five bitcoins — something around $100,000.

So far, Rockstar has not commented on the case.

GTA 6 leak worries publisher

Jason Schreier, a journalist at Bloomberg, called the leak one of the “biggest in history”. The situation has been worrying Rockstar employees. According to sources, members of the company are “desperate” and worried about what will happen in the next few days. Click here to learn more.

