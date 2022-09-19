Auxílio Brasil calendar starts today; Truck Driver and Taxi Assistance have new installments this week; 5G reaches seven new capitals

A new schedule of the Auxílio Brasil program starts this Monday, 19, for about 20.65 million families. Truck drivers and taxi drivers from all over the country need to wait until the end of the week to receive the third installment of the R$ 1 thousand aid.

The installation of 5G continues in full swing in the country, and the new generation of mobile internet will arrive in seven more Brazilian capitals as of today. See more information on these subjects in highlights of the day.

5G is activated in 7 new capitals

Residents of more than seven Brazilian capitals today receive the new generation of mobile internet, 5G. The technology was installed in the cities of Aracaju (SE), Boa Vista (RR), Campo Grande (MS), Cuiabá (MT), Maceió (AL), São Luís (MA) and Teresina (PI).

Another 15 capitals already have 5G stations in operation, namely: Brasília (DF), Belo Horizonte (MG), Curitiba (PR), Fortaleza (CE), Florianópolis (SC), Goiânia (GO), João Pessoa (PB) , Natal (RN), Palmas (TO), Porto Alegre (RS), Recife (PE), Rio de Janeiro (RJ), Salvador (BA), São Paulo (SP) and Vitória (ES).

The novelty was announced by Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency), which monitors the group responsible for activating the signal in the country. At least 70 stations will be installed by operators Claro, Tim and Vivo in the other capitals until November 28th.

The deadline for completing the release of 5G use in the 3.5 GHz band ends on October 28, according to information from the Band Management Entity (EAF).

Aid Brasil holds new round

The payment of the September installment of Auxílio Brasil starts this Monday for around 20.65 million families. The Ministry of Citizenship confirmed the inclusion of 450,000 beneficiaries in the program’s payroll, which in August had 20.2 million homes served.

The government considered the possibility of bringing the September calendar forward as it did in August, but decided to keep the original dates, which cover the last ten working days of the month. Those approved receive according to the end of their Social Identification Number (NIS), see:

deposit date who receives September 19 NIS end 1 September 20 NIS end 2 September 21st NIS end 3 September 22 NIS end 4 September 23th NIS end 5 September 26 NIS end 6 September 27 NIS end 7 September 28 NIS end 8 September 29 NIS end 9 September 30th NIS end 0

The citizen who wants to check if his family is among the thousands of approved must access the Auxílio Brasil app or the Caixa Tem app. Another option is to get in touch via phone, through the numbers of Caixa Econômica Federal (111) or the Ministry of Citizenship (121).

Auxílio Brasil can be withdrawn at self-service terminals, lottery houses, Caixa Aqui correspondents and Caixa branches. It is also possible to move money in other ways using the Caixa Tem app.

Caminheiro and Taxi driver allowances fall on Saturday, 24

The next installment of Auxílio Caminhoneiro and Auxílio Taxista will be paid to the beneficiaries on September 24, next Saturday. Both are worth R$1,000 per month and were created with funds from the constitutional amendment approved in July. Payments run through December this year.

In the case of Auxílio Taxista, the registration of professionals was carried out by the city halls of the municipalities. Auxílio Caminhoneiro only serves workers with active enrollment in the (National Registry of Road Cargo Transporters) until May 31, 2022.

In this round, everyone who had their registration regularized within the period provided by the government will be able to withdraw the first two installments retroactively. Those who sign up from now on will only have access to the next quotas. Check the calendars:

Aid Caminheiro Calendar

Deadline for self-declaration or regularization Payday July, 22 August 9 (1st and 2nd installments) August 15th to 29th September 6 (1st and 2nd installments) September 12th September 24 (3rd installment) october 9 October 22 (4th installment) November 13 November 26 (5th installment) december 4th December 17 (6th installment)

Taxi Assistance Calendar