‘Avenida Saravia’ displeases the Botafogo fan in the game against Coritiba and receives harsh criticism on TV: ‘A terror. Bring Rafael’s mask soon’

the right back Renzo Saravia did not go well in the victory of the Botafogo over the coritiba 2-0, on Saturday night (9/17), for the 27th round of the Brazilian. He left many spaces, was easily surpassed in his sector of the field and received a lot of criticism, both from fans on social networks, as well as from sports critics, on the internet and television.

On social networks, the term “avenue”, usually used in football to disapprove of the gaps left by a player in the marking aspect, was remembered by Botafogo: “Saravia Avenue“.

In the evaluation of the writing of the StoveNETthe 29-year-old Argentine received the worst score from the team coached by Luís Castro for allowing many opportunities to Alef Mangoopposing attacker: 3.0.

“You’re going to have nightmares about Alef Manga. He left spaces, took dribbles and was easily involved“, highlighted the analysis.

But perhaps the harshest criticism was made during the channel’s broadcast of the game. Premiere. the commentator Paulo Vinicius Coelho remembered Rafaellong-awaited holder of the position and who recently had to undergo surgery on his face – he should be re-listed soon and wear a protective mask.

– Can you bring Rafael’s mask soon? Saravia is a horror in the game. Everything in Coritiba happens on the left side. Rafael Santos makes a good start, although he suffers with the marking of Júnior Santos. Everything at Coxa happens with Alef Manga and Rafael Santos on the left side. Saravia suffers a lot. will need protection – commented PVC during the match.

Alternatives to Saravia in the medical department

Hired in March, Saravia has a contract with Botafogo until December 2022. To date, 26 games have been played, 23 as a starter. Two other options in the squad for the position are currently handed over to the medical department: Rafael started transition and continues to recover from the injury to his face and Daniel Borges has a bone edema and is still “under treatment”.

💬 See some reactions to Saravia's performance in Botafogo x Coritiba:

Avenida Saravia is freer than ever. You have to reinforce the marking there urgently! — Fábio Bitencourt (@BitencourtFabio) September 17, 2022

Shit, Saravia is a ridiculous avenue.

Anyone lays down and rolls, passes as he wants. Jeffinho needs to let go of individualism sometimes. — Jotta (@JKSAL3) September 17, 2022

Nothing changed. It won’t surprise you with tactical changes and the excuses will continue. Saravia Avenue is inadmissible. This shows that LC doesn’t see this sore point that can cost the game. — Franco ★彡 (@francoaldo72) September 17, 2022

Rafael has to go back soon Saravia doesn't market anyone, it's an avenue everyone passes through. — Thiago (@Coethiago7) September 18, 2022

Look at Avenida Saravia on the right, everyone does what they want — zoccaᵇᶠʳ (@bzocca95) September 17, 2022

Avenida Saravia: Everything goes smoothly and without problems in a smooth and uncomplicated way — Larissa⁴⁴ (@laribfr13) September 17, 2022

Turn the marking on the right, Saravia is one AVENUE — pedro (@pedrohmvn) September 17, 2022

Saravia is an avenue! All coaches know that… Hope to score a goal soon! — izidro santos (@izidrocartoon) September 11, 2022

Saravia is an AVENUE a child passes through it easily — ≛ Breno Lacerda ≛ (@Lacerda1997) September 17, 2022