Bastianini gives change to Bagnaia in Aragon and puts Ducati on alert – MotoGP News

Enea Bastianini beat Francesco Bagnaia on the final lap (Photo: Disclosure/MotoGP)

Quartararo touches Marc Márquez, falls and retires in Aragon (Video: DAZN)

Enea Bastianini didn’t wait long to pay back Francesco Bagnaia. After being defeated by just 0s034 at the San Marino and Riviera de Rimini GP, the Gresini driver took the plunge this Sunday (18) and won the Aragon GP by 0s042. Until then, everything is normal. But the day at MotorLand was anything but normal. Fabio Quartararo crashed on the first lap, which made the lead in the Drivers’ Championship melt away.

Fabio traveled knowing that Alcañiz’s track is not ‘very friendly’ for him. He never got past fifth place there. But this September 18th he showed, when it comes to the Yamaha rider, MotorLand is the real ‘El Diablo’. Sixth on the grid, Quartararo needed a good start to try to take chances against the Ducati field, but, still in the first meters, he found himself behind a Marc Marquez who started the GP quite aggressively.

MOTOGP CLASSIFICATION

⇝ Quartararo burns fat with a fall and sees closer rivals in MotoGP

Enea Bastianini and Francesco Bagnaia starred in a show in Aragon (Photo: Disclosure/MotoGP)

▶️ Subscribe to both GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

The six-time champion, along with Brad Binder, made an excellent start and had climbed the field, but at turn 3 he slightly lost the rear of the RC213V, which made him reduce speed. In the middle of the cake, Fabio didn’t have room to react, he hit the Spaniard’s back and fell, abandoning the dispute.

With the reigning champion out of the fight, two things were certain: the way was open for Ducati to take advantage of the first match-point and win the Constructors’ World Cup – since Franco Morbidelli Darryn Binder has not been on the pointers and Cal Crutchlow has just pause retirement — and the Drivers’ Championship would go up in flames.

Before the fall, Fabio had 30 points ahead of Bagnaia. And 33 margin for Aleix Espargaró. If he followed the trend of the last few races and took his fifth straight win, Pecco would cut 25 points and be five at #20.

For most of the race, Francesco walked towards it. But Bastianini was always there, trying to pass. The decisive move came on the final lap, leaving Pecco unable to seek change.

“It was another great race and another great fight, like in Misano,” said Enea. “The beginning was difficult, because when Aleix passed me, I lost some positions in relation to my place on the grid. But on lap 9 I took the lead and I made a mistake again at turn 12, I went off the track, so I decided to keep calm, cut the distance to Pecco, who was very fast and had not missed. On the last lap, I got closer than in Misano, I managed to pass and it was a great victory, because it is very difficult to pass Pecco”, he stressed.

Now, Bastianini occupies the fourth place in the World, with 48 points behind Quartararo. But despite the good phase and the 125 points that are still in dispute, the Italian from Nadia Padovani’s team chooses to think race by race.

“I was told that Fabio fell after the race, they didn’t tell me at the time”, he said. “48 points for the leader is a lot to think about, I will think race by race. We have a great deal and we are fertilizing the land well for the future”, he considered. “The championship is important and now I’m closer to the top three, but that’s not a pressure for me at the moment. I would need to recover a lot of points and, as I always say, I will go race by race to see what happens. The most important thing now is to start as far forward on the grid as possible, because without that it is very difficult. Personally, the objective is the races, not the championship”, he insisted.

Enea Bastianini is still alive in the fight for the title (Photo: Michelin)

Pole owner in Aragon, Bagnaia spent a good part of the race in command and was not let down by Quartararo’s absence. Even because, he knew that Bastianini would be in the dispute.

“Honestly, my strategy hasn’t changed,” said Bagnaia. “My strategy was to impose my pace, lap by lap, because at the beginning I was feeling that the grip was not the same as in FP4. It was calm, just trying to be very smooth with the throttle and then I started pushing a little more and more,” he detailed.

“And I knew that only Enea was in the same situation, because only Fabio and Enea had the same pace during the race, so I already knew that, for sure, I would have Enea with me during the race,” he said.

Pecco said he learned of Fabio’s abandonment through the images on a big screen, but he kept his focus and understood that he couldn’t go wrong to make the most of Fabio’s setback.

“But that hasn’t changed much for me. When I came out of Turn 7, I looked at a big screen and saw that Fabio had fallen, so I already knew. Today it was very important not to make mistakes, as Fabio was unlucky and gave us a great opportunity to recover a lot of points”, he acknowledged. “On the last lap, it was very important to finish the race. When I saw and felt that Enea was too close, I tried to stay relaxed and thought that if he passed me, he wouldn’t be in any danger. He would just end the race in the best possible way. If he saw a mistake, then he would try to recover”, he revealed.

“But he didn’t make a mistake, so I’m happy with the result. I did my best today and I think we made a big difference compared to others today.”

In Misano, Pecco declared that he would only start thinking about the championship when he was ten points away from Quartararo, which happened today.

“For sure, it is now clearer that we are close. Ten points is the smallest gap I’ve had since the start of the season,” she pointed out. “So, for sure, I will try to think about the championship, but not so much. I’ll just think about my work, I know that in Japan it won’t be easy”, he predicted.

Bagnaia, however, was concerned about the change in the Japanese GP schedule. Fearing logistical problems, MotoGP announced in June a change to the schedule at Motegi, postponing Friday practice from morning to afternoon. So, instead of two training sessions with the traditional 45 minutes, competitors now have 75 minutes on Friday.

“We will have less time to test our bike, to improve the bike and we know that we need more time to prepare compared to others”, he stressed. “But I am sure that we can be very competitive and we will try to work as we are doing and finish the races as we already know”, he concluded.

After being criticized by some fans for not winning last week, this time Bastianini was criticized by others for winning. Many argue that Ducati should have given team orders to protect Pecco.

To be honest, I prefer a sport without team orders. But I won’t be hypocritical: in place of Ducati, I would put seven riders to work for one. But that doesn’t mean to star in bids like those already seen in Formula 1, in which someone almost parks on the track for their teammate to pass at the beginning of the season.

The order that Ducati has given – so far, at least – is for everyone to be extra careful in disputes involving Bagnaia. After all, he is the spearhead of the house of Bologna. Nobody needs to let him win. But no rider on a Desmosedici can overtake him like a lunatic and risk taking him down.

Ducati has certain traumas — hi, Iannone. But, more than that, the Italians are suffering from a lack of titles since 2007, when Casey Stoner was the only champion for the brand. And look, since 2020, the Desmosedici has been the best bike on the grid.

Ducati has invested a lot to get to where it is today and it can’t be fooled and go without a title again. Not because of an error.

There are many people who compare Ducati with Ferrari in Formula 1. But, apart from color and nationality, the two teams are at opposite poles of the universe. While Maranello makes a lot of mistakes throughout 2022, the house of Borgo Panigale has been right. Including not weighing your hand on team orders.

Bastianini still has title chances. Few? Perhaps, but 48 points with 125 available still allow him to stay out of this stricter order.

Gigi Dall’Igna, the ‘father’ of the winning Desmosedici, acknowledged that it would be better to have a five-point gap at the Worlds, but praised Enea’s performance.

“I must say they put on a show,” Dall’Igna told Sky Italia. “Enea seemed to have more difficulty with the rear, but he made a great overtake. Clearly, it would have been better to take home five more points for the Drivers’ Championship, but I think it was a very good day for Ducati. We recovered 20 points compared to Quartararo. There are five races to go and we are ten points away.”

“I am satisfied and happy with the performance of my riders and our bikes”, he highlighted.

Asked if it’s time for Ducati to use team orders to help Bagnaia fight for the title, Dall’Igna replied: “I always say that the drivers are my main collaborators. And from our collaborators we must always ask for things that they can agree to do”.

“I think the time has not yet come to make certain choices. Probably later, if there is a need, I believe it will have to be done”, he assumed. “But I think Enea had a great race and deserves this win,” he concluded.

Dall’Igna follows the philosophy of satisfied employees. And, so far, they have given no reason for the management to suspect that they will be upset in the end.

MotoGP returns next week with the Japanese GP at Motegi. O BIG PRIZE accompanies all the activities of the 2022 Motorcycle World Championship.

READ TOO

# LCR renews Nakagami and sets duo for 2023 MotoGP season

# Pol Espargaro reveals that Honda “gave a chance” to continue with the team in 2023

# Ducati hits the hammer and specifies the distribution of models for the 2023 season

# GasGas announces the arrival of Augusto Fernández and completes the MotoGP 2023 grid

Access the Spanish and Portuguese-PT versions of BIG PRIZEin addition to the partners Nosso Palestra and Escanteio SP.