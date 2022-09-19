BC consultation system will change in 2023

The Registrar, central bank system (BC) for consulting financial data, will have a important change from February 1, 2023. The user interested in accessing the system must have an active account on the Gov.br portal.

The municipality warned about the change in a circular issued last Wednesday, 14th. The implementation interval of more than four months aims to provide time for citizens to create their login without haste.

Registration on the Gov.br portal is free and can be done at any time. It is possible to start the process using the CPF number or identify yourself using bank login, QR code, digital certificate and digital certificate in the cloud.

The Central Bank states that most Brazilians prefer to use the Gov.br account to access all services in a single portal. Of the total accesses to Fale Conosco, 97% were made with a single login. Credentials were also used in 4% of accesses to the Digital Protocol, and in 82% of entries in the Electronic Declaratory Registry – Foreign Direct Investment.

Registrato is a portal where citizens can consult information about their financial life, such as loans, returned checks, banks where they have accounts, Pix keys and much more.

Receivable Value System

The BC did not provide new information about the System of Values ​​Receivable, a platform for consultation and redemption of “forgotten money” in banking institutions that has been offline since the second quarter. At first, it is believed that the login with the Gov.br account will also be adopted as a way of accessing the portal.