beta is released to everyone on PlayStation

Activision made the open beta of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II available this Sunday (18th), for all PlayStation players. Until the 20th of this month, fans can enjoy five game modes and three maps, getting to know new gadgets, mechanics and improved gameplay systems.

According to Infinity Ward, Knockout, Prisoner Rescue, Domination, TDM, and Find and Destroy modes are listed for testing without limitations. In addition, the third-person perspective, one of the great innovations of the game, is already included in the catalog of FOV options for everyone.

Regarding the maps, Farm 18, Mercado Las Almas and Breenbergh Hotel are the three that integrate the beta contents. They are related to quick campaigns with 6v6 matches and offer a number of innovations, including the ability to swipe, jump through windows and enable tactical tools.

It is worth remembering that Infinity Ward plans to release a second round of tests for all players – this time not just for PlayStation. Access will start on the 24th of this month and ends on the 26th.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II launches on October 28 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and PC.

Scorestreak is back in Modern Warfare II

The point perks system is back in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Used as a rewarding tool in Black Ops Cold War, the feature can be enabled from the Killstreaks screen and offers new conditions for players to perform elimination actions in matches. Click here to learn more.

Don’t forget to follow the MeuPlayStation on our official TikTok profile!