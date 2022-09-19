Biden says he would defend Taiwan from an invasion by China | World

US President Joe Biden said in an interview broadcast on Sunday that US forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion.

Asked by CBS 60 Minutes if US forces would defend the self-governing island claimed by China, he replied:

“Yes, if indeed there is an unprecedented attack,” Biden said.

Asked if he meant that, unlike Ukraine, US forces, men and women, would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion, Biden confirmed: “Yes.”

Regarding the war in Ukraine, the US president said he believes that the Ukrainians are not losing the war and are managing to win in some regions.

Biden also spoke about the discovery of top-secret documents on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property. He said the incident raised concerns that confidential data had been compromised.

“[Me perguntei] How could anyone be so irresponsible?” Biden said. “And I wondered, what information is [nos documentos] that can compromise sources and methods?”

The president said he was not given advance notice of the FBI’s actions at Trump’s residence and said he did not ask for details afterwards. “I don’t want to get in the way of whether or not the Justice Department should move or not on certain actions they could take,” he said.

Joe Biden and his wife Jill are in London for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, which will take place this Monday (19).