Biden urges Putin not to use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine – News









US President Joe Biden urged Russian President Vladimir Putin not to use tactical nuclear or chemical weapons after the setbacks in Ukraine, in an interview with CBS News scheduled to air on Sunday.

Ukraine’s military repulsed Russian forces in a lightning defeat in the country’s northeast this week, putting Putin under pressure from nationalists at home to regain the upper hand.

Putin has warned that Moscow will respond more forcefully if its troops are put under more pressure, raising concerns that he may, at some point, use unconventional means such as small nuclear or chemical weapons.











Asked by a reporter from 60 Minutes what he would say to Putin if he was considering using these weapons, Biden said: “No. No. No. No. It would change the face of war like never since World War II,” an excerpt from the interview released by CBS on Saturday showed. .

Biden said the US response would be “consequential” but declined to elaborate. Russia “would become more of a pariah in the world than ever before,” Biden said. “Depending on the extent of what they do will determine what response would occur.”

Russian government officials have rejected Western suggestions that Moscow would use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine, but that remains a concern for some in the West.

