Bill does not end war between users and health plans

Sophia Bernardes plans

Even with the approval of the bill that overturns the so-called “taxative role” for health plan coverage (PL 2033/2022) by the National Congress, on August 29, there is still a dispute between consumers and operators.

According to the text, the plans may be required to finance treatments that are not on the list maintained by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS). Congress went against the position of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), which understood that the health only needed to cover procedures expressly provided for in the ANS list.

The List of Health Procedures and Events is the list of consultations, exams, therapies and surgeries that constitute the mandatory coverage for regulated health plans, contracted after January 2, 1999. The list has more than 3,300 items that meet all diseases classified by the World Health Organization (WHO), and can be consulted on the ANS website.

Health operators, in turn, claim that the consequences include a decrease in the supply of plans and an overload of the Unified Health System. Health specialist lawyer Bruna Manfrenatti explains how operators can be affected if the bill is sanctioned.

“It could significantly affect because the obligation to pay for procedures outside the ANS list will increase the risk of the contract. This will lead to an increase in monthly fees, which can automatically generate the exclusion of a group of beneficiaries from the supplementary health system, may cause the bankruptcy of small health plans that have popular prices. Thus, only the giants of the market will be left, which are able to assume the uncertainty of the economic impacts caused by the PL”.

However, Bruna Manfrenatti defends that the law be sanctioned by the President of the Republic. “I understand that the congressional decision was very positive for consumers, as it will grant greater security to health plan beneficiaries who will not need to move the Judiciary machine to have their right to health guaranteed”, she points out.

For Rodrigo Araújo, also a lawyer specializing in health, the STJ’s decision was contrary to consumer rights, harming aspects of the operators’ general rights and obligations. “It is impossible to maintain the list of exhaustive procedures, established by the STJ, because each case that is submitted to the analysis of the Judiciary Power has its individualities that make it, many times, unique”, he explains.

Araújo also points out that even the exceptions provided for by the STJ to the rule are still insufficient to guarantee the right of users of health plans. “Changing the decision of the STJ through the Judiciary itself would lead to a much longer discussion and endless debates, putting the consumer at an exaggerated disadvantage for a long time”.

For the lawyer, it was even up to the Legislature to intervene. “Only a new Law would be able to rebalance this relationship”, he comments. Rodrigo says that the role of the Judiciary is now to judge and resolve conflicts that may arise as a result of the violation of the new rule.

Also a specialist in health law, lawyer Maria Emília Florim highlights that, even after the bill is passed, the discussions will not end.

“Health plans will only be required to pay for treatment that is not on the ANS list provided that the treatment has scientifically proven effectiveness; is recommended by the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System; and is recommended by at least one an internationally renowned health technology assessment body”, he points out.

Rogério Sacarebel, former president of ANS and lawyer, goes against the PL. “The problem has a central issue of health, good health, timely delivery and quality, but we cannot move away from the bases of supplementary health, which is the definition of its price by exposure to risk, whether the risk by the possible damages caused to health, by the waste in the delay or inaccuracy of the treatment, or by not knowing the size of the bill that will come at the end of the month”, he points out.

He also adds that, in this context, he believes that there will be a greater consolidation of the market, substantially reducing competition. “More care gaps and the compromise of the health professional’s autonomy, due to the consequent contractual limitation of coverage, in addition to the increase in the entry of low-quality and of little benefit medicines”, he says.

Lawyer Bruna Manfrenatti points out the benefits for clients with the decision. “For consumers, the Bill will reduce the bureaucracy of access to fundamental therapies they need so much, no longer needing to go to the judiciary to obtain treatments that already have proven safety and approval from both national and international bodies, such as liver transplantation, insulin pump for diabetics, Clexane drug for pregnant women diagnosed with thrombophilia, cannabidiol-based drug”, he exemplifies.

Thalita Menezes, 27, is one of the beneficiaries if the project is sanctioned. In 2020, the micro-businesswoman underwent bariatric surgery, a surgical procedure to reduce the stomach for people with a high degree of obesity. Due to the weight loss, she was left with excess skin on various parts of her body. However, the ANS list only includes abdominoplasty, skin removal surgery and belly correction, as repair.

“According to the evaluation of the plastic surgeon, I need to do two more repairs, the one for the arm (brachioplasty) and the one for the breasts (mastopexy without prosthesis). mandatory procedures to be covered”, he said. Thalita claims that without the plan’s coverage, she cannot perform the surgeries, which cost about R$40,000.

“With the decision of the list returning to be exemplary, I will be able to request these procedures again from the health plan and in case of denial, I will be able to file a lawsuit for the plan to carry out the procedures because they are of a reparative nature”, points.

In a note, the ANS took a position contrary to the PL, informing that the guarantee of coverage not provided for in the list fails to take into account several criteria evaluated during the process of incorporation of health technologies, such as: safety, efficacy, accuracy, effectiveness, cost-effectiveness and budgetary impact, in addition to the availability of the service network and the approval by professional councils regarding its use.

“It is important to clarify that the process of reviewing the list carried out by the ANS will not be changed. The Agency will continue to receive and analyze proposals for inclusion via FormRol on an ongoing basis, with the incorporations being able to happen at any time”, says the note.

Also according to the ANS, currently, the review process, which took two years to complete, currently has a period of analysis of, at most, nine months. Technologies for the treatment of cancer have a term of four to six months. And those technologies that have already been approved for incorporation into the SUS undergo analysis by the ANS in a maximum of two months.

The former president of the agency, Scarabel, defends the position of the ANS. “We need to carry out the improvement of the analyses, provide resources, train, advance in the adoption of measures with more objective and clear criteria for society and not end the analyses”, he points out.

For him, the approval of the PL “will be a huge setback”.

“We are against the world, the agency already performs the analyzes within 180 days, in a dynamic way, there is no paralysis of the processes, only in the year 2022, 27 technologies have already been incorporated, there is no similar process in the world, either in terms of the time or in number, at least that he is aware of”, declares the former president of ANS.

The Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection (Idec) celebrated the approval of the bill and pointed out that the measure solves the problems that were caused by the decision of the STJ. “The court’s decision had practically made questioning in court unfeasible, the consumer had to meet so many criteria that it was practically impossible to carry out the procedures, and the Bill reverses this situation”, pointed out Ana Carolina Navarrete, coordinator of the Idec health program.

The entity is now awaiting the sanction of the PL by President Jair Bolsonaro. “Idec celebrates the approval of the PL and hopes that the government has the sensitivity to sanction the text, without veto. The sanction is important so that the treatments prescribed by doctors are carried out, guaranteeing the consumer’s right”, pointed out Ana Carolina.