black women and girls celebrate character

On September 9, the trailer for the live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid” was released on the internet. In the clip, there is a snippet of the song part of Your world (or Parte do Seu Mundo, in the Brazilian adaptation).

Although most people were moved by the footage from the film, the video was bombarded with millions of dislikes on YouTube. The reason? Who still doesn’t get over the choice of actress Halle Bailey in the role of Ariel.

Since Disney announced the remake with the actress in the lead role, there are those who criticize the decision for the fact that she is a black woman.

“I don’t like the actress of ‘The Little Mermaid’ to be black, just as I don’t want the actress of Pocahontas to be white, it’s not racism, it’s respecting the original story”, read one of the comments.

Twitter even banned a user who changed Halle Bailey’s features through digital manipulation and left the actress white in the recreation of the feature film teaser. “There is no black mermaid,” they said. Really? Twitterers used the networks to challenge this.

On the platform, a carioca model posted this Saturday (17) a photo of her 7th birthday with the theme of the Little Mermaid. “Who said that there is no black mermaid? Me on my 7th birthday was very outrageous next to Ariel”, she commented.

Her photo gained more than 54,000 likes, and other people jumped on the bandwagon and posted pictures of black children — so cute — dressed as a mermaid.

The movie “The Little Mermaid” premieres in May 2023, during the D23 Expo event in Anaheim, California.

As soon as the preview of the film came out, mothers also posted on their social networks the reaction of their black children to the trailer. The children show joy and surprise at seeing a person with the same skin color in the role of Ariel.

The sensational reaction of black girls in the USA when they realize that the Little Mermaid, from the new movie, Halle Bailey, is black just like them. She’s not white, or blonde, or blue-eyed!

Wow transformed world, that supremacist hatreds can’t stop turning and evolving pic.twitter.com/gex1AzwaXS — Hildegard Angel Official (@hilde_angel) September 13, 2022

Actress Halle Bailey herself posted a compilation of the videos on Twitter: “People have been sending me these reactions all weekend and I’m truly amazed. It means everything to me,” she said on the social network.

There are people who decided to counter the baseless criticism with an argument: mermaids don’t even exist in the real world.

“ah but there is no black mermaid” friend like this there is no MERMAID — preto (@pretademaiss) September 11, 2022

Others decided to summon national folklore to refute the criticism and remembered our mermaid, Iara.

There were also those who remembered the religion. A user who followed an African-based religion remembered Oxum and Iemanjá.

you with this speech that mermaids don’t exist while in my religion I’m the daughter of a mermaid, and a BLACK AND FAT mermaid! the image of Iemanjá white and skinny IS NOT REAL. she is a fat black mermaid. with torn breasts, whence the sea was born. — Isis 1??3?? (@mariaisisss) September 11, 2022

A Twitter user, on the other hand, decided to remember other cases of adaptations in which they did not follow the character’s ethnic origin – when they put Nicola Peltz, a white actress, to play the character Katar in “The Last Airbender”.