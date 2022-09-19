Body of 11-year-old girl who left to go to church found

Suzana left home to go to church and was never seen again. (photo: Social Networks/Reproduction)

The body of Suzana Rocha Silva, 11 years old, was found this Sunday afternoon (18/9). She disappeared on Saturday (17/9), in Cachoeira de Paje, in the Jequitinhonha Valley.

According to the girl’s aunt, Suzana left the house to go to church around 6 pm on Saturday, but never arrived at the address.

A relative of the girl, who was waiting for her on a nearby street, was worried about Suzana’s delay and called her mother. The two then began to look for her in the region, but without success.

The girl’s mother tried to talk to her daughter on her cell phone, but the call did not complete. The family even looked into a security camera on the street where the girl should have passed, but she didn’t find her.

“At the moment she should have passed, a black car went and came back on the same street. We only identified the color. our main suspect”, said Suzana’s aunt.

The search continued in the region and Suzane’s body was found the following day, in the municipality of Cateriogongo, 17 km from Cachoeira de Paje.

Through social media, the municipal government of Cachoeira de Paje asked for justice.

The wake of Suzana Rocha Silva will be in Cachoeira de Paje, this Monday (19/9).

The Estado de Minas report contacted the Civil Police about the case and is awaiting a response.