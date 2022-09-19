Bolsonaro and other world leaders meet with Charles III; Queen’s funeral will be this Monday

Also at Buckingham Palace were the presidents of the US and France, the monarchs of Spain, Sweden, Norway, Luxembourg, Monaco, Belgium and the Netherlands, as well as the Japanese emperor.

Britons bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II on final day of wake



O King Charles IIIsuccessor of queen elizabeth II on the throne of the United Kingdom, met at Buckingham Palace with several world leaders on the eve of his mother’s funeral, scheduled for 7 am (Brasilia) this Monday. One of the heads of state received by the new monarch was the president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro. He arrived in London this Sunday, the 18th, spoke to about 150 supporters at the Brazilian Embassy in the English capital and, alongside the First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro and the shepherd Silas Malafaia, visited Elizabeth’s coffin. He then signed the book of condolences and sent a message in honor of the queen. Upon returning to the embassy after the meeting with Charles, Bolsonaro explained to a small group of supporters what happened at the royal meeting: “Just greetings and condolences. Nothing more than that. There were a lot of people there [o rei Charles III] treated us very well. Just condolences.”

Also at Buckingham Palace were the presidents of the United States, Joe Biden; from France, Emmanuel Macron; the monarchs of Spain, Sweden, Norway, Luxembourg, Monaco, Belgium and Holland, in addition to the Japanese Emperor Naruhito. Charles II thanked the British and the world for their support after his mother’s death. “We are deeply moved by the numerous messages of condolence and support that we have received from this country and around the world,” he said in a message, recalling the public’s response “in London, Edinburgh, Hillsborough and Cardiff”, alluding to the four regions. British countries: England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.

