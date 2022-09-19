Bolsonaro participates in the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II | World

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and First Lady Michelle arrived at around 6:45 am (Brasília time) this Monday (19) at Westminster Abbey, where the body of Queen Elizabeth II is veiled by authorities.

Before leaving the official residence of the Brazilian ambassador in London to participate in the ceremony, Bolsonaro was irritated when asked if the trip could influence the re-election campaign to the Planalto Palace (see in the video above).

“Do you think I came here to do politics?” Bolsonaro said.

Before getting upset with the question, the president himself, during an interview and in conversation with supporters, introduced the Brazilian political-electoral context.

Asked about his presence at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Bolsonaro said that “everyone will have an end point”. And he added that, at the time of the final judgment, there will be no ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to “disprove a person and make him eligible”.

The president referred to the decision of the STF that annulled the convictions of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) resulting from Operation Car Wash.

“The judgement [final] will be for your actions and omissions. Anyone who has worked against his neighbor or who has failed to act when he could help, according to the scriptures, for those who believe, will have his verdict. And there are no people there – like some from the Supreme Court, they will already say that I am criticizing the Supreme Court – to uncondemn a person and make him or her eligible,” Bolsonaro said.

At another time, addressing supporters, Bolsonaro returned to the electoral issue. “Why the insistence on wanting to put a thief back in the presidency? Does anyone think it’s wonderful to be president? Put a thief, with all that gang, in the presidency”, he said.

The president also classified a report by the UOL portal as “scoundrel” and “cowardice”, which pointed out that 51 properties purchased by the Bolsonaro family were paid for in cash.

And, without mentioning suspicions of deviations in his government, he said that Brazil has been “three and a half years without corruption”.

This Sunday (18), Bolsonaro had already explored the trip to London politically. From the balcony of the official residence of the Brazilian embassy in London, he addressed supporters and said he will win the presidential election in the 1st round.

The most recent survey by the Datafolha institute, released on Thursday (15), points out that former president Lula (PT) has 45% of voting intentions in the 1st round against 33% for Bolsonaro in the first round. The most recent Ipec (formerly Ibope) survey points to a similar scenario: 46% for Lula compared to 31% for Bolsonaro.

Diplomats report discomfort with Bolsonaro’s campaign stance in the UK

The president’s stance in the United Kingdom generated discomfort among diplomats and criticism from opponents in the electoral race. The União Brasil candidate for the presidency, Soraya Thronicke, asked the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) to ban Bolsonaro from using footage from his trip to London in the election campaign.

