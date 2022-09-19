Bolsonaro says that if he doesn’t win in the first round, something abnormal has happened







Boston on the 7th of September Photo: Adriano Machado / Reuters

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) stated that, if he does not win the election in the first round with more than 60% of the votes, “something abnormal” will have happened in the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), responsible for carrying out the claim and accounting for the result.

The statement was given during an interview with SBT in London, where Bolsonaro traveled to the funeral of the queen elizabeth II. “Because of my wanderings around Brazil, especially in the last two months, if we don’t win in the first round, something abnormal has happened within the TSE.”

Bolsonaro’s speech questions the smoothness of the electoral process even after the Electoral Justice gave in to pressure from the Armed Forces and agreed to do an integrity test of ballot boxes with voter turnout on polling day.

The TSE guarantees that electronic voting machines are safe and reliable. Bolsonaro is a candidate for reelection and, according to most polls released in recent days, he is behind the PT candidate, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silvain voting intentions for the first round.

At another point in the interview, Bolsonaro said that what guarantees his victory is the “Data People”, as he calls the support he receives on the streets. “It’s quite divided, you know, much more favorable to me. I mean, if I have less than 60% of the votes, something abnormal has happened in the TSE, obviously considering the Data People that you measure by the number of people who not only go at my events as well as welcoming us along the way to the venue.”

secret budget

During the interview, the president acknowledged that the secret budget hides the real beneficiaries of the amendments paid by the federal government. The scheme, revealed by the Estadãoconsists in the release of funds indicated by deputies and senators in exchange for political support in Congress without transparency.

It is not possible to know the parliamentarians who indicated the resources and the criteria used for the definition. The mechanism adds up to BRL 16.5 billion this year and will reach BRL 19.4 billion in 2023.

“This is known as secret because whoever says where the money goes is the budget’s general rapporteur, sometimes a senator, sometimes a federal deputy. president.

“Despite being published in the Official Gazette, you don’t know the name of the parliamentarian who sent this resource and to which state. What arrives for the finalist ministries is an amount, 1, 2, 10, 50 or 200 or 300 million who goes to that state. And you don’t know anything more than that”, declared Bolsonaro.

The president again stated that he has “nothing” to do with the secret budget and that he vetoed the mechanism. Contrary to what the president says, however, the model was created through a project he sent to Congress in 2019after having vetoed a previous proposal and the veto having been maintained in the Legislature.

