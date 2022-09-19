Bolsonaro’s speech at the UN should highlight the resumption of the economy in Brazil

The President will deliver the opening speech of the General Assembly this Tuesday, 20

Photo: Isac Nóbrega/PR

Jair Bolsonaro should address Brazil’s main economic results in speech



The president Jair Bolsonaro should highlight the recovery of the Brazilian economy in the speech he will make this Tuesday, 20th, at the opening of the 77th General Assembly gives United Nations Organization (UN), especially the numbers that represent the post-pandemic economic recovery from Covid-19, such as the 1.2% growth in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the second quarter of this year. According to data from the Ministry of Economy, it is the fourth consecutive increase in the index. In comparison with the same period last year, growth was 3.2%, with the economy remaining positive for six consecutive quarters. Other figures that should be presented by Bolsonaro at the UN General Assembly include a trade balance surplus, up 86.3% in September; an increase of 37.4% in exports and 26.7% in imports; recovery of industry influenced by the production of capital goods and improvement in agriculture (0.5%), in addition to a 2.6% increase in family consumption.

Traditionally, Brazil is the first country to speak at the UN General Assembly, which takes place annually in New York, in the United States. It is a custom that began with Oswaldo Aranha, who headed the Brazilian delegation in 1947 and presided over the assembly that year. At the historic meeting, the creation of the State of Israel was approved. Bolsonaro’s speech is expected to last 10 to 15 minutes. Last year, the president used his inaugural speech to say that his administration has restored Brazil’s credibility in the eyes of the world. Among other topics, the president also reiterated that there is no corruption in his government and that, before assuming the presidency in 2019, Brazil was “on the verge of socialism”. On the occasion, Bolsonaro also took a stand in favor of vaccination against Covid-19, criticized the immunological passport and defended early treatment against the disease. He also described Brazilian agriculture as “modern” and “sustainable” and added that “no country in the world has environmental legislation as complete as ours”. “Brazil has a president who believes in God, respects the Constitution and its military, values ​​the family and owes loyalty to its people,” he said at the time.