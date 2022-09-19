Brazil records 12 new deaths from Covid; moving average is down | coronavirus

Brazil recorded this Sunday (18) 12 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hourstotalizing 685,422 since the beginning of the pandemic. Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 73 . Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was -35%, indicating downward trend.

Total deaths: 685,422

685,422 Death record in 24 hours: 12

12 Average deaths in the last 7 days: 73 (14-day variation: -35%)

73 (14-day variation: -35%) Total known confirmed cases: 34,629,759

34,629,759 Record of known confirmed cases within 24 hours: 2,669

2,669 Average new cases in the last 7 days: 7,856 (14-day variation: -58%)

1 of 4 Moving average of deaths September 18, 2022 — Photo: Editoria de Artes/g1 Moving average of deaths September 18, 2022 — Photo: Editoria de Artes/g1

In total, the country registered 2,669 new Covid-19 diagnoses in 24 hourscompleting 34,629,759 known cases since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was 7,856. The change was -58% compared to two weeks ago.

2 of 4 Moving average of known cases September 18, 2022 — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1 Moving average of known cases September 18, 2022 — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1

AL, DF, MA, MG, PE, RJ, RO, RR and TO did not disclose data.

At its worst, the moving average surpassed the mark of 188,000 known daily cases on January 31 this year.

Going up (1 state): PR (31%)

In stability (3 states): AC (0%), ES (0%), RS (-10%)

Falling (9 states): SC (-92%), PA (-84%), MS (-71%), BA (-65%), GO (-63%), CE (-58%), MT (-43%), AM (-36%), SP (-23%)

3 of 4 Featured Moving Averages 09/18/2022 — Photo: Editoria de Artes/g1 Featured moving averages 9/18/2022 — Photo: Editoria de Artes/g1

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, which started working collaboratively, since June 8, 2020, to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (know more).