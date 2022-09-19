Brazilian dances after Real Madrid goal

Target of racism during the week, forward Vinicius Júnior, from Real Madrid, gave a categorical response to the attacks.

During the classic against Atletico Madrid, held today at Wanda Metropolitano and valid for the Spanish Championship, the Brazilian “danced” after Real’s 1st goal, scored precisely by another Brazilian: Rodrygo.

In addition to the duo, other blacks who are part of the starting lineup of Carlo Ancelotti’s team approached: Tchouameni – owner of the assist for the goal -, Alaba and Mendy.

The anti-racist attitude generated revolt on the part of Atlético fans, who threw objects onto the field and almost hit Real’s athletes.

Later, Vini Júnior hit the crossbar of the opponent’s goal. The move ended up generating the team’s 2nd goal, as Valverde, on the rebound, pushed it to the back of the goal. The match is in progress.

Vini is targeted before the game

The shirt 20 was again the victim of attacks shortly before the Spanish classic. Upon arrival at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, Atletico fans who were singing and drinking used a racist chant to call the striker a monkey.

The racists sang: “Eres un mono, Vinicius eres un mono”. In free translation, the song means: “You are a monkey, Vinicius, you are a monkey”.

The player’s response, however, was categorical: after Rodrygo opened the scoring in the 18th minute, Vinicius Júnior was called by his teammate to dance in the celebration, irritating Atlético fans.

A few days ago, the young Brazilian was the target of a racist comment by a businessman on a Spanish TV program this week. The attacks arose precisely because he danced in their celebrations.