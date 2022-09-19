Brazilians do not know how to measure car consumption; understand why

An interesting and little commented data in Brazil is the fact that Brazilian drivers do not measure their car consumption correctly. That’s because, we try to analyze the number of kilometers traveled with a liter of fuel (km/l), but outside Brazil the metric is different.

See too: These 4 accessories are problematic, but a lot of people want to have them in their car

Why do Brazilians make mistakes in car consumption?

As what the car uses is fuel, in most parts of the world, the consumption of the car is measured by the proportion between liters per kilometer (l/km). Imported car owners can see the acronym on their cars.

There are models that have the measure l/100km, that is, how many liters the vehicle consumes to run 100 kilometers.

In the case of the Brazilian mode, the ideal is to talk about autonomy, and not just about the consumption of the car.

What is the range of your vehicle?

Many new cars show the model range on the on-board computer. However, you can book by hand, which is highly recommended for all drivers. Anyone who wants to know the consumption of the car correctly should follow some guidelines.

Just fill the tank, go out for a spin with the car (write down how many km you have driven) and then ask to fill the tank again. So you know how many liters it took to travel a certain distance.

Car consumption: how do I know how much I will spend?

Well, knowing how many kilometers per liter a car does, it’s easy to figure out how much you’re going to spend to travel.

Imagine that your car has 40 liters of tank capacity and that you have noticed that it does an average of 10 km per liter. This means that, with a full tank, you will walk 400 km.

So, if your trip is 800 km in total, you will need to fill the tank twice. Now, just multiply the value of a liter of gasoline by the amount you filled up.

Using the same example, imagine that the liter of Gasoline it’s R$5. Your car does 10 km per liter and you will drive for 800 km in total. Thus, there will be 80 liters of fuel, which totals an expense of R$ 400.