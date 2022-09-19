Brazil’s economy grew well below the global average between 2019 and 2021, study finds

Brazil occupies the 32nd position in a ranking of economic growth of 50 countries in the last three years. Between 2019 and 2021, the Brazilian Domestic Product (GDP) grew 0.59% per year, compared to a world average of 1.54%, according to calculations by the economist Sergio Gobettimade at the request of the Estadãofrom data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The survey was carried out by economist Sergio Gobetti, with data from the International Monetary Fund, the IMF

During this period, which spanned the years of the covid-19 pandemic, the US economy grew 1.45% per year; the countries of euro zone, 1.25%; and the Asia, 2.17%. THE China, the epicenter of the pandemic, grew by 5.4% per year in the last three years. The comparisons contradict the arguments of the current economic team, which has highlighted favorable data on the Brazilian economy in an election year.

We used to say that the 1980s were the lost decade due to the fact that the Brazilian economy grew less than 2% a year, but now we discover that the real lost decade is the one we are living.” Sergio Gobetti, economist

The situation is even worse when analyzing the ten-year average (2012-2021): growth of 0.33% per year, fifth worst performance among 50 countries, ahead only of Greece, Ukraine, Argentina and Italy. “We used to say that the 1980s were the lost decade due to the fact that the Brazilian economy grew less than 2% a year, but now we discover that the real lost decade is the one we are living in”, says Gobetti.

Even if the GDP grows close to the 3% estimated by the Economy Minister Paulo Guedesthe pace will be lower than that of the rest of the world, according to IMF projections, which estimates expansion of 3.2% for the world economy in 2022. Officially, the Ministry of Economy projects an increase of 2.7% this year.

Continues after advertising

The IMF’s historical series reveals that, compared to the global economy, the best phase for the country in the last two decades was in the second half of the 2000s, between 2007 and 2010, when the Brazilian GDP grew 4.6% per year, compared to 1.87% worldwide. The result came despite the 2008 crisis, due to the combination of a great expansion of the domestic consumer market and the “boom” of commodities.

in the period of Lula government, according to economists, the country did not know how to take advantage of this bonanza to carry out reforms that would guarantee the increase in productivity, essential for growth. Between 2015 and 2018, the average Brazilian growth was 0.96%, while the world economy was expanding by 2.96% and that of Latin America, by 2.22%.

With this level of idleness for so long, it was to be expected that the Brazilian economy was growing much faster than that of other countries. Sergio Gobetti, economist

Today, the expansion of GDP benefits from a high idle capacity in the economy. According to Bráulio Borges, economist at Fundação Getúlio Vargas and LCA Consultores, for seven years the Brazilian economy has been operating below its potential level. Potential GDP is the level of growth that can be achieved with full use of available resources, without inflationary pressures.

For more than a decade, for example, the economy was growing at 4% a year and potential GDP at 3%, which was creating a bottleneck in productive capacity. Today, the potential GDP grows little and the effective GDP even less, despite having room to grow much more in the short term. “With this level of idleness for so long, it was to be expected that the Brazilian economy was growing much more than that of other countries”, assesses Gobetti.

Continues after advertising

The current advance is viewed with suspicion. “It’s much easier to grow by 3%, as it seems to be happening now, when you have excess idleness,” he says. For him, this is a “Pyrrhic victory”. Such a long period of the economy operating below full employment could have persistent impacts on growth potential going forward – a phenomenon economists have called “scarring”.

If a person stays two, three years out of the market, without acquiring any skills, reinsertion becomes much more difficult. Bráulio Borges, economist at Fundação Getúlio Vargas and LCA Consultores

The signs can be observed in the labor market. Among them is the drain of “brains”, qualified Brazilians seeking opportunities abroad. Long-term unemployment also reduces growth potential. “If a person stays out of the market for two, three years, without acquiring any skills, reinsertion becomes much more difficult”, emphasizes Borges. In practice, either the person goes to informality or starts demanding some type of protection from the government.

In this situation, companies also begin to reduce investments. Another consequence is the lowering of expectations of economic agents. People start to become more risk averse, not wanting to start a business.

For Borges, the economy is surprising in 2022. But this improvement in the short term has been based on electoral measures, such as the release of FGTS resources and resources from the PEC Kamikaze, which poured R$ 41 billion for the payment of social benefits. .

Continues after advertising

Without fiscal sustainability, it is difficult to have a sustainable growth trajectory worthy of the name. Bráulio Borges

The unknown is how the GDP will behave after 2023. While the economic team celebrates data in the short term and projects a rise of 2.5% for next year, the market estimates a much more modest advance, of 0.5%. Borges recalls that productivity has been falling and that investment in infrastructure in the last three years is around 1.7% a year, while Brazil should be around 4%.

The FGV economist also warns of the negative impact of reforms that were not carried out, such as the tax, in addition to what he calls counter-reforms, such as the tax bomb that was built for 2023, which should require an increase in the tax burden in the future. “Without fiscal sustainability, it is difficult to have a sustainable growth trajectory worthy of the name.”

bonanza

The best period for the Brazilian economy in recent decades was between 2007 and 2009, a period in which Brazil grew well above the global average; however, according to economists, the structural reforms to perpetuate this growth were not carried out.

difficulties

Continues after advertising

After suffering a poor performance in the last decade, with growth of 0.33% per year on average, Brazil forecasts an expansion of almost 3% for GDP in 2022; however, economists warn that there were artificial stimuli, which may not be sustained in the long term.

uneven expectations

For next year, while the market is betting on a rise of 0.5% for GDP, the government has much more optimistic expectations, of an advance of 2.5% in 2023.