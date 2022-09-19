“Breaking Myths”: film that makes an autopsy of the great Brazilian tragedy – 09/18/2022

What the fuck! Few times in my life have I felt so devastated when I finished watching a film and, at the same time, delighted with the excellence that Brazilian cinema has achieved, after years of systematic destruction of our culture.

In the heartbreaking documentary film “Quebrando Mitos” about the “catastrophic masculinity” of the government of Jair Bolsonaro, Fernando Grostein Andrade and Fernando Siqueira, released this week in the country, Brazil is a body stretched out on the ground, collected by the two young filmmakers to to carry out the most complete autopsy of the great Brazilian tragedy.

Based on their personal dramas, Andrade and Siqueira, openly gay men in a homophobic, sexist, misogynist and violent country that glorifies ignorance and human stupidity, had to leave Brazil for self-exile in Los Angeles, when Bolsonaro took power, to able to assemble the film of their lives in peace and security, threatened by rampant intolerance.

How was it possible for us to reach this point of human degradation, so well portrayed in the film, with the country squatting, devastated by an occupying army?

Bolsonaro would be unable to do this alone. It took collective work, involving many people with political, religious and military power, broad sectors of the national elite, and I would say even with the help of outside forces, to shake the institutional foundations of this great nation.

These people now won’t want to drop the bone. It’s all very scary. It will take decades to erase this wound from our history.

“It’s all there, to the point of hurting”, writes friend Fabio Altman, in his brilliant review in Veja magazine, about the “time of insensatez”, where I collected this synthesis of what I just saw:

“The apology of machismo; the attack on policies to protect the environment; the promotion of militias; the irresponsible disregard for the pandemic; the transformation of the faith of evangelicals into a mass of maneuver and the cult of lies as a shortcut to ascension in the corridors of Brasília, until the election of an erased deputy as president of the Republic”.

The first chapter of this tragedy, recounted with great prominence in the film, actually took place before the unnamable took office: the murder of councilwoman Marielle Franco, still not clarified, which reveals the militia origins of the group taken to power in Brasília in the waves of Operation Lava Jato, in a joint venture with the American police and justice.

There is the macabre scenario of the shallow graves opened in the cemeteries of the Amazon, during the pandemic, with the forest in flames in the background with the complicity of the government that released the herds, illegal mining and predatory fishing, not forgetting to mention the murder of Dom and Bruno, the dismembered symbols of the resistance.

There are the marches of fanatics screaming “Myth!”, the pools of blood from the poor washed in the slums, the challenges to justice, the rudeness of the president’s crooked statements, as if we were watching a horror thriller, but it’s all real.

“There is a story that will one day sleep in books and encyclopedias, but it also has the sensitivity to touch what has always sounded taboo, but can no longer: the repression, sometimes silent, imposed on the LGBT group”, points out Fabio Altman. In the first-person narration, Goston tells of being raped twice and forced to lose his virginity to a Playboy bunny at age 17 (his father, Mario de Andrade, was editor of the Brazilian version of the magazine).

In the midst of this circus of horrors, there is also space for the beautiful scenes of the love story of Grostein and Siqueira, in contrast to the cries of “imbrochable” pronounced by Bolsonaro and repeated by his devotees in Brasilia, in the civic military pajelança of the last on the 7th, in which even tractors and religious groups paraded along the Esplanada dos Ministérios in a grotesque spectacle, which continued in Rio de Janeiro with exhibitions by the Navy and Air Force, motorcycle riders and jet-sky races, with the apotheoso over an electric trio by Silas Malafaia.

No fiction by Glauber Rocha would be able to overcome the reality of this great Brazilian tragedy autopsied by the two Fernandos in this documentary that everyone should see _ if possible, before the October 2 election.

But get ready: it’s a punch in the pit of the stomach.

Life goes on.

.