Bruna Marquezine and Xolo Mariduena appear hugging in click and the web celebrates: “Assumem soon”

The actors are the darlings of the moment and fans are rooting for romance to start, but so far they say they are just friends.

American actor Xolo Mariduena, star of the production “Besouro Azul” (DC) alongside Bruna Marquezine and which is still in the filming phase, shared a very special chic alongside the Brazilian actress, on social networks, this Saturday (17) , driving the web crazy. It’s just that the two are the darlings of the moment and fans are rooting for romance to pick up, but so far they say they’re just friendship.

On his official Instagram account, the star of the series Kobra K, from Netflix, published images of a very special walk alongside Marquezine and one of the clicks registers the two hugs, just to increase the expectations of the fans, who chippam this couple. The actress took the cat to visit the Real Gabinete Português de Leitura, in the city center of Rio, a large library that has already become a point of attraction for lovers of literature.

Fans, of course, wanted to know what was going on between the two and left their messages of support for a possible romance. “Namoradinhos”, wrote one netizen. “How can I not ship these two,” said another. “Please assume this relationship soon”, asked another fan. “I’m in love with you two” commented another fan. The two have not taken on any romance, despite always appearing in the media together.

Last week, during a chat on the podcast “Quem Pode, Pod”, presented by actresses Fernanda Paes Leme and Giovanna Ewbank, Marquezine opened up about his relationship with the protagonist of “Besouro Azul”: “He is without a doubt one of my best friends today”clarified the actress, throwing a bucket of cold water on fans, who speculated a romance between the two.