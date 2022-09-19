BTG poll: In the second round, Lula has 52%, Bolsonaro 39%

According to the survey, in an eventual second round, 7% of respondents intend to vote blank; 2% are undecided (photo: MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP/MIGUEL SCHINCARIOL/AFP)

In a possible second round, former president Luiz Incio da Silva (PT) would win President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) with a difference of 13 percentage points, which points out the new survey released by BTG Pactual, this Monday (12/9). ).

According to the poll, Lula appears with 52% of voting intentions in an eventual second round, against 39% for Bolsonaro. The margin of error of 2 percentage points.

White and null votes add up to 7% and undecided votes, 2%.

Elections take place on October 2. If necessary, the second shift will take place on the 30th of the same month.

Stimulated poll of voting intentions in the 1st round

Also according to the survey, Lula has 44% of voting intentions, against 35% for President Jair Bolsonaro. Ciro Gomes (PDT) third place, with 7%. Followed by Simone Tebet (MDB), with 5%. Soraya Thronicke (Unio) had 1% of voting intentions in the poll. The other candidates did not score.

The survey was conducted between 16 and 18 September with 2,000 respondents aged 16 and over. The estimated margin of error is two percentage points and the confidence level is 95%. It is registered with the TSE under the number BR-07560/2022.