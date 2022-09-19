Buried 100 years ago, time capsule is opened in a college in the interior of São Paulo | Fantastic

O Fantástico unveils a century of mystery: what is hidden in a wall that has been sealed for a hundred years in a school in the interior of São Paulo? A secret that awakens the imagination of students of several generations, because treasures are all over the construction of the Sud Mennucci School, in Piracicaba.

“There is an eclectic architecture on the façade, and inside, they mixed neoclassical and baroque, which were the signs of European culture”, explains historian Marly Perecin.

And one wall in particular is the center of attention. It hides a gift left by students from 1922. Brazil had become a republic for less than a decade when the school was founded, and 25 years later the idea of ​​making a time capsule to be opened in a hundred years came up.

It was a time when the train line directed progress. The Companhia Paulista station in Piracicaba was operating at full speed. In Brazil, the coffee market was in crisis, and the arts were undergoing a revolution. The Modern Art Week, in the capital of São Paulo, broke standards and launched big names in the national art scene.

In season, Sud Mennucci trained teachers for schools across the state. Today, the school has more than 600 students, in elementary and high schools, and this year they all delved into the past..

“There were rooms responsible for interviews with former students, former principals, former teachers. There were rooms making the capsule mascot and making a contest, the logo and many activities of photo exhibition, review, knowledge even about the school, about the history of the school. And also thinking: what was 1922?”, says Márcia Aparecida Vieira, director of Sud Mennucci.

Two days earlier, professionals from a museum in the city began work. More than three hours to break through the 8-centimeter concrete and brick barrier and get everything ready for the removal ceremony.

The Fantastic team could not follow the breaker.

“There is a whole protocol that we technicians have to follow to avoid the risk of contamination”explained the historian Maurício Beraldo.

They use specific equipment so as not to damage the contents. So, the copper box is vacuumed in an exhaust chamber. After that, the capsule, welded in three parts, was finally opened! What was inside it, placed there a hundred years ago, you will know by watching the report in the video above..

Listen to Fantastico podcasts

the podcast This is fantastic is available on g1, Globoplay, Deezer, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts and Amazon Music bringing great reports, investigations and fascinating stories in a podcast with the Fantástico journalism seal: depth, context and information. Follow, like or subscribe to This is fantastic on your favorite podcast player. Every Sunday there’s a new episode.