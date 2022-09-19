Burse highlights Vitória’s union to defeat Figueirense and warns: “One more step to go” | victory

With a goal scored by Tréllez, Vitória beat Figueirense 1-0, on Sunday afternoon, at Barradão, and got closer to accessing the Brazilian Championship Series B. After the game, valid for the fifth and penultimate round of the second phase of Series C, coach João Burse praised the team’s unity on the field and recalled that there is still one step left in the fight for a spot in the Segunda.

– Our group is very united. What goes in, what goes out is always twisting. A vibrant bank. It was one more step, but there is still one more step to go, and we will work with focus and responsibility, because we know we have a great game to play there,” he said, in an interview with TV Bahia.

During a press conference after the match, the coach explained what strategies he thought of so that the Bahia team could overcome the Santa Catarina opponent. Setting up a defensive line of five was important. In addition, Vitória had to overcome in the second half after Sanchez was sent off.

– God is in charge of all this. This game started at the beginning of the week, with a lot of dedication from everyone. Today, Burse is here, but it has a whole structure, a staff, behind it. After the games, we talk, we put the game plans into action [próximo jogo], how are we going to play, what are the strengths of the opponents. We changed Alan [Santos] instead, went to the left side, we boosted the departure of Marco Antônio as well. We made a line of five with Léo Gomes to close their gaps, their strengths. At the beginning of the first half, we charged that the second line was far from the first. We adjust that. We scored. Then he was expelled. It was a lot of delivery, we added another defender, we advanced Leo. Easter [Ewerton] have a good air game. We put Dinei up front,” Burse explained.

– And our fans gave us that gas we needed. Fan didn’t stop supporting us, and that gave us a lot of strength. We are very happy, but it is not over yet. Feet on the ground, short week. We travel Thursday. Access game against Paysandu. Tomorrow [segunda]we will be here in the morning, watching the game with Paysandu, and we will walk one more step, the last one – added the coach.

Vitória returns to the field next Saturday, at 17:00 (Brasília time), when it will end its participation in this phase of the Third Division against Paysandu, at the Curuzu Stadium. Second place with eight points, Rubro-Negro is in the access zone and only needs to defeat the opponent from Pará to confirm their spot in Serie B.

Fourth place with three points, the Boogeyman no longer has a chance of moving up the division. Despite the little importance of the match for the Belém team, Burse prefers to think that the game will not be easy.

“By no means, we know that Paysandu is always strong. We have to give ourselves to play a strong game and seek the victory“- said Burse.

Check out other excerpts from Burse’s interview

Alan Santos and Sanchez out

– Now it’s time to sit down and analyze everything that happened. We have a squad of players. We have to celebrate now, tomorrow we’ll think about everything we’re going to have in terms of strategy for the next game.

Replacement of Honorio by Luidy

– We are sticking more to the sides for Honório to play more in his position, which is midfielder. After the goal we knew that Figueirense would attack more and we put Luidy to explore more counterattacks. Tréllez played a great game. It went as far as he went, and Dinei followed suit. United group, everyone vibrating.

last end of Victory in this C Series

– When we arrived here at Vitória, we used to say that we were in a final every game, and now we have reached the last game and, of course, it is the most important. Congratulations to the athletes, but we need to take the last step and have our feet on the ground to deserve it and rise.