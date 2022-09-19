Businessman tells the truth about insinuations of relationship with Thomaz Costa, made in ‘A Fazenda 14’

Rodrigo Branco cleared up rumors that he would have a relationship with Thomaz Costa; subject was raised by Tiago Ramos in ‘A Fazenda 14’

Last night, Saturday (17), businessman Rodrigo Branco appeared on social media to clear up rumors that he had an affair with actor Thomaz Costa, who is currently in ‘A Fazenda 14’. The rumor was raised by another participant of the reality show, Tiago Ramos, during a fight with the artist.

“Thomaz stayed at my house for almost a month, just like Deborah Secco, Simone, several other celebrities frequent and stay at my house. It’s all gossip”, began the businessman, who insisted on saying that he maintains a friendship with Thomas.

Then he said it’s all gossip. “I would have no problem saying that I had a relationship with Thomaz, but that’s not the case. I met Thomaz when I was 17, at the time [ele estava] with Larissa Manuela. So, like, it’s a guy I befriended,” she declared.

Finally, he stated that he is in the crowd for Thomaz: “It’s a lot of gossip and it’s normal in a reality show. There’s nothing like that, Thomaz is my friend. .